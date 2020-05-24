Boris Johnson will lead the daily Downing Street press conference, Number 10 has said.

The Prime Minister has come under criticism for missing media briefings of late.

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stood in for the government last night as news came to light that Dominic Cumming’s had flouted lockdown rules.

He said it had always been permissible for families to travel to be closer to their relatives as long as they “go to that location and stay in that location”.

When challenged about Cumming’s decision to travel more than 260 miles to return to his family home after his wife started displaying coronavirus symptoms, Mr Shapps said it was “the best possible option” for the family.

“It’s for an individual to make the decision: ‘How do I make sure I’ve got enough support around the family?’

“Particularly in the case you are referring to, with a potential of both parents ending up being ill and having a young child to look after – how do you have that support network around them?”

Related: Where is Boris Johnson?