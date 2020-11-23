Boris Johnson “doesn’t believe that MPs should be getting a pay rise this year”, his Number 10 spokesman has declared in the clearest public sign that a pay freeze is coming.
There has been wide-scale backlash over the £3,000 increase in politician’s wages this year after nurses were shunned and other public sector workers get lined up to bear the brunt of major cost cuts.
Matt Hancock earlier refused to commit to not taking the pay increase, despite MPs on the opposition benches signing up to it.
BREAKING: Boris Johnson says MPs should NOT get a pay rise.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 23, 2020
‘Given the circumstances the Prime Minister doesn’t believe that MPs should be receiving a pay rise,’ says spokesman.
This follows Matt Hancock’s refusal ten times to say if he would reject one on @GMB today.
Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan said she would refuse the pay rise, saying: “Millions face job uncertainty and to give us MPs a payrise now just sends the wrong message and highlights the economic divide in our country.”
But in a clear sign that the PM is planning to go ahead with a public sector pay freeze, his spokesperson said the proposed increase from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) could be shunned.
No 10 says Boris Johnson doesn’t think MPs should get £3,000 payrise next year.— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) November 23, 2020
“Given the circumstances the Prime Minister doesn’t believe that MPs should be receiving a pay rise,” his spox says.
Very clear sign that PM planning to go ahead with public sector pay freeze.
“MPs’ salaries are obviously decided by an independent body but given the circumstances, the PM doesn’t believe MPs should be receiving a pay rise,” he told reporters.
Related: Satire “retired” after Steve Baker quotes European Convention on Human Rights
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .