Boris Johnson has been forced to put his plans to leave the EU on October 31 on ice after suffering another humiliating Commons defeat.
MPs voted by 322 to 308 to reject his plan to ram legislation approving his Brexit deal through the Commons in just three days.
The Prime Minister told MPs he would now “pause” the Withdrawal Agreement Bill until the EU takes a decision on whether to grant another Brexit delay.
However the vote would appear to put paid to his hope of leaving with a deal at the end of the month in nine days’ time.
Irish taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has said: “It’s welcome that the House of Commons voted by a clear majority in favour of legislation needed to enact withdrawal agreement. We will now await further developments from London and Brussels about next steps; including timetable for the legislation and the need for an extension.”
