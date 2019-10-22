Boris Johnson has been forced to put his plans to leave the EU on October 31 on ice after suffering another humiliating Commons defeat.

MPs voted by 322 to 308 to reject his plan to ram legislation approving his Brexit deal through the Commons in just three days.

The Prime Minister told MPs he would now “pause” the Withdrawal Agreement Bill until the EU takes a decision on whether to grant another Brexit delay.

However the vote would appear to put paid to his hope of leaving with a deal at the end of the month in nine days’ time.

Irish taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has said: “It’s welcome that the House of Commons voted by a clear majority in favour of legislation needed to enact withdrawal agreement. We will now await further developments from London and Brussels about next steps; including timetable for the legislation and the need for an extension.”

Twitter had a LOT to say on it.

It would be bloody funny if the EU decided on a 2 year extension. #BrexitBill — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 22, 2019

We defeated the government and the #BrexitBill has not been pulled. Total bluff.



You can't trust Boris Johnson. We won't be bullied into making a historic mistake. https://t.co/22WCKXmpMt — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 22, 2019

😂 leavers thought they had it then, but nah #BrexitBill pic.twitter.com/iYMLct6kmM — Wazza 🦁 (@Wazzapurch) October 22, 2019

#Brexitbill I won’t be forgiving or forgetting @UKLabour MPs’ role in this. I’ve always voted @UKLabour, but no more. — Dr Rebecca Tillett #FBPE #IamEuropean (@RebeccaTillett1) October 22, 2019

This is yet another humiliating defeat for Boris Johnson.



The PM has sought to evade scrutiny throughout his premiership and is now throwing his toys out of the pram because MPs won't nod through an international treaty without having the proper time to read it.#BrexitBill — Best For Britain (@BestForBritain) October 22, 2019

‘I will take Britain out of EU by 31 October, do or die’

-Boris Johnson



The ‘do’ bit looks remote now#BrexitBill pic.twitter.com/a4RI11Myoj — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) October 22, 2019

3 days, 3 days to debate a generational change of the country.

I took longer on deciding my house, my car and my career.

Absolutely appauling.#BrexitBill — Roylester (@KathrynRoyle) October 22, 2019

The Tories trying to rush through their #BrexitBill by Thursday reminds me of a University student who's been 'sleeping' for the last three years & then woken up in a blind panic because they've now realised they've only got 48 hours left to write their 10,000 word dissertation. — Apollon101 (@Apollon101) October 22, 2019

19 Labour MPs voted with the UK Government. #BrexitBill https://t.co/0qn7XH1xUs — Alison Thewliss (@alisonthewliss) October 22, 2019