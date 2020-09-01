Boris Johnson has joined social network LinkedIn, a week after denying rumours he would soon be leaving Downing Street.

Announcing his new profile on the professional networking site, the PM said he was using the platform to “connect more directly” with British businesses.

The newly-created profile lists the PM’s previous jobs in politics such as Foreign Secretary and Mayor of London, but does not include his previous work as a journalist.

Last week the PM dismissed as “absolute nonsense” claims from top aide Dominic Cummings’ father-in-law that he was planning to stand down early next year.

Sir Humphry Wakefield had reportedly suggested that Mr Johnson was on the way out because he was struggling with his health in the wake of his own recovery from Covid-19.

However, the PM insisted: “If anything, far better as I’ve lost some weight.

Throughout the pandemic, so many businesses have done amazing work to support their staff and their community.



And we’re going to do right by them too.



Follow my LinkedIn page for updates on the latest guidance and support for businesses.

“Not enough, but I have lost at least a stone and a half.”

In a video launching the new account, Mr Johnson insisted he was “trying to do right” for companies across the country amid fears the withdrawal of the furlough system could lead to a spike in job losses.

He said: “I just wanted to let you know that I’m now on LinkedIn and that’s because businesses of all sizes are vital to this country and I want to connect more directly with you as we build back better, stronger than ever before.”

Downing Street said the profile had been launched to enable Mr Johnson to “engage directly with businesses and workers”, adding that it was “particularly important during the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic”.

“You can expect to see on there a mixture of written and video content from the PM which will promote UK businesses, jobs and economic announcements, and also detail some of the visits and engagements the PM has with business,” the PM’s official spokesman added.

“I think a number of other leaders are on LinkedIn as well at the moment – I think President (Emmanuel) Macron and Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau are, for example.”

