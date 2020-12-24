Alastair Campbell has branded the PM the c-word over his handling of Brexit and the coronavirus. It comes as a song entitled ‘Boris Johnson is a F***ing C**t’ has surged up the charts and become an unlikely contender for Christmas number one.

The track – by an Essex punk band, The K**ts, is currently top of Spotify’s chart of viral songs – and threatens to take the crown.

Speaking from his Basildon home, the band’s lead singer told his Facebook followers: “That is purely down to you. I want to say thanks very much and congratulations to all of you that have helped out on this in Scotland in Wales in Northern Ireland and in England.

Campbell

His extreme article’s headline read “Alastair Campbell: Boris Johnson is a c*** and has condemned us all to a Covid dystopian hell.”

He slammed the PM as a “blonde-haired, grinning, smirking, clueless clown”, Campbell swears about the prime minister over Brexit uncertainty and the long queues in Dover after the French closed their borders due to Covid-19.

He wrote for the Mirror: “The current government has a real problem with empathy. It goes to the heart of why they are so useless.

“Because the blonde-haired, grinning, smirking, clueless clown in particular is less motivated by the impact of his policies and decisions on real people, than on himself, what the media say about him, and what his rich friends and donors think about him.”

He went on: “Words alone fail to convey the dystopian hell of it all, but at least I knew why I woke up with the clock at 3.54am, and uttered my first expletive of the day by 3.55am.”

Lorry drivers to spend Christmas stranded in Kent

erries will run on Christmas Day and French firemen are in the UK to help test for coronavirus as thousands of lorry drivers wanting to cross the Channel remain stranded in Kent.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said ferries from Dover to Calais would run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as the French firefighting team and the British military work with NHS Test and Trace to continue testing the thousands of hauliers parked waiting to make the crossing.

The drivers must return a negative coronavirus result carried out within the past 72 hours before making the crossing.

France’s ambassador to the UK Catherine Colonna added that the two countries were “neighbours, partners, allies and (yes) friends”.

A disused airfield at Manston has become the main testing centre for hauliers, with drivers required to self-administer swabs in their cabs under supervision.

Trucks began entering the Eurotunnel again on Wednesday after drivers started producing negative Covid-19 results, but it is feared it could take days to carry out all the tests.

Around 170 military personnel, including from 36 Engineer Regiment and 1 Irish Guards, are assisting with testing.

