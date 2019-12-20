Boris Johnson has hinted that ambitious plans to build a bridge across the Irish Sea could be back on the agenda.

The Prime Minister said “watch this space” when questioned about whether he supports a crossing between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain.

During the debate on the Queen’s Speech, DUP MP Ian Paisley (North Antrim) asked: “Will the Prime Minister make good on his commitment for a golden age of all of the United Kingdom by ensuring that makes good on the promises made for bus building in Northern Ireland and for infrastructure in Northern Ireland so we can all enjoy this golden age of infrastructure.

“And build the Boris Bridge not just the Boris Bus.”

Mr Johnson replied: “As for his desire for a bridge to connect the two biggest isles in the British Isles all I can say is it is a very interesting idea.

“And I advise him to watch this space, and indeed … watch that space between those islands because what he has said it has not fallen on deaf ears.”

£20 billion bridge

Johnson has raised the idea of a bridge in the past.

Speaking at a hustings in Belfast, he declared his support for a £20 billion bridge linking Northern Ireland to Scotland.

Two options for the bridge – connecting either Larne with Portpatrick or Torr Head with Mull of Kintyre – were tabled by architect Alan Dunlop, but have garnered significant criticism because of their practicality and expense.

London garden bridge project

It comes after the London garden bridge project was scrapped after the PM shelled out £37 million developing plans for it.

The “garden paradise” was canned by Sadiq Khan who said he could not justify the £200 million construction.

Related: This is why Boris is obsessed with big infrastructure