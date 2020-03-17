PM Boris Johnson gave his first daily coronavirus update to the nation, yesterday, and it seems that most people were not too happy with it, leaving more questions than answers. Do we go to the pub? Are they shut? Are they open but we are not allowed in?

He told the nation to social distance, but kept schools open. It was a complete mess and even the most ardent Johnson fans must have been left shaking their heads. These are a sample of some of the many Tweets following his briefing.

“So Boris said the British people could trust him to lead the country through this time of crisis and come out the other end stronger. What did Boris say, Roy?”



“He said we’re fucked” pic.twitter.com/SabChJLyKS — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) March 16, 2020

This is the most embarrassing press conference I've ever had the displeasure of watching.



Can we get a grown up in charge please? One that can string two words together. #BorisResign — Sam Russell (@SatineCM) March 16, 2020

That press conference felt disastrous. What exactly is the message? Isolate, but we're not going to insist on it. Work from home, but schools are left open. Don't go out, but no info on helping business owners. We agree with WHO on testing, but unexplained discrepancy. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 16, 2020

Just a question – does Boris Johnson have any business dealing with / shares in insurance companies? Asking for an entire arts industry… — Matthew Amer (@MattAmer) March 16, 2020

Boris Johnson: Avoid all contact with other humans. Avoid clubs, pubs,

social gatherings, unnecessary travel and work from home.



Also Boris: We're keeping all schools, colleges and business open. It's still business as usual, you peasant bastards. #BorisResign — Geralt of Rivia (@IMMY_ISLAM) March 16, 2020

People tweeting #BorisResign who voted for him 2 months ago pic.twitter.com/DW40vHX7ae — Jamie (@Jamie_BK) March 16, 2020

Johnson signs death warrant on the pub industry. If you tell ask our customers to stay away but don't instruct us to close we cannot claim on insurance but cannot pay our bills. — Kate Ahrens (@kateahr) March 16, 2020

STOP SAYING SQUASH THE SOMBRERO DUDE PEOPLE ARE DYING — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) March 16, 2020