PM Boris Johnson gave his first daily coronavirus update to the nation, yesterday, and it seems that most people were not too happy with it, leaving more questions than answers. Do we go to the pub? Are they shut? Are they open but we are not allowed in?
He told the nation to social distance, but kept schools open. It was a complete mess and even the most ardent Johnson fans must have been left shaking their heads. These are a sample of some of the many Tweets following his briefing.
Mr Johnson, get a grip of the situation before the population loses all faith in your leadership. I’m afraid the transparency of your actions are not convincing and nothing is making sense. This country will collapse unless you grow a backbone and take control. Shut it all down or you will have many deaths on your conscience.
Boris, Yer a fuckin clueless FUD !!
Pathetic and biased journalism. Please state facts and not opinions in a time of crisis at least.