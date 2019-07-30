Boris Johnson was forced to leave Bute House by the back door after being jeered during his first prime ministerial trip to Scotland.

Crowds of protestors gathered to welcome the new PM with some heard shouting “you lying a***hole” as he entered the official residence of the First Minister of Scotland.

Footage of Johnson’s motorcade leaving via the back door was released following the discussions, which is not the usual protocol for visits.

If you’re wondering whether the “Boris Bounce” made it to Scotland turn the sound on pic.twitter.com/HPYyms09sB — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 29, 2019

Johnson was in Edinburgh to meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has been fiercely critical of his approach to Brexit.

Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union and could be driven to disaster by the PM’s hard-line government, the SNP leader warned.

She said: “Whatever Boris Johnson might be saying publicly about his preference being to strike a deal, in reality he is really pursuing a no-deal Brexit because that is the logic of the hardline position that he has taken.

“I think that is extremely dangerous for Scotland, indeed for the whole of the UK.”