Boris Johnson has taken on the role of Joseph in the latest video from the guys at Joe.co.uk.

Sporting a technicolor dreamcoat he sings along to the tune of “Any dream will do” as he laments the slow-running passage of the latest Brexit deal.

The Prime Minister was forced to ditch his “do or die” promise to bring the United Kingdom out of the European Union by October 31st this week.

He will now await on a timeline from the EU, which is expected to be delivered in the coming days.

Any deal will do in Boris Johnson’s Amazing Technicolor Nightmare 🌈 pic.twitter.com/aMlRJkFjBK — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) October 25, 2019

General Election

It follows an offer to MPs of more time to consider his Brexit deal if they agreed to an election on December 12.

But Labour – whose votes will be needed if he is to get the two-thirds majority in the Commons which he requires to go the country – has yet to say what it would do.

Jeremy Corbyn said that – if a January extension is granted – he would support an election provided Mr Johnson makes it “absolutely clear” the UK would not crash out of the bloc.

“I’ve said all along – take no deal off the table, and we’ll have the election,” he told ITV’s This Morning.

Man up

Johnson told Corbyn to “man up” in response to the comments.

Speaking to journalists, he said:

“All they need to do is agree at the same time…. To an election on December 12th.

“Now you would have thought that was a pretty good deal from the point of view of the Labour Party but they seem unaccountably to be split from top to bottom.

“We’ve got Momentum – who are the Commies who back some of the Jeremy Corbyn enterprise – saying that they want an election.

“And then you have loads of Labour MPs who don’t want an election.

“It’s time for Corbyn to man up”.

