A legal attempt to halt Boris Johnson’s plans to shut down Parliament suffered a blow today after a Scottish judge temporarily rejected it.

Lord Doherty said he was not satisfied there was a “cogent need” for an interdict.

A group of 75 parliamentarians were seeking an interim interdict – similar to an injunction – at the Court of Session ahead of a full hearing.

Doherty said: “I’m not satisfied that it has been demonstrated that there’s a need for an interim suspension or an interim interdict to be granted at this stage.

“I’m going to move the substantive hearing forward to Tuesday.

“Weighing consideration in the balance, it’s in the interest of justice that it proceeds sooner rather than later.”

The prime minister wants to suspend parliament for several weeks ahead of a Queen’s Speech on 14 October.

The cross-party group of politicians involved in the case, including SNP MP Joanna Cherry and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, want the court to rule that it would be illegal and unconstitutional for him to do so.

Their QC, Aidan O’Neill, said the prime minister should lodge a signed affidavit with the court setting out his reasons for wanting to suspend – or prorogue – parliament.