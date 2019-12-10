Billie Piper has weighed in on the t-shirt war posting a clear anti-Tory message.

The singer and actress threw her support behind the tactical voting camp as she urges voters to turn their backs against Boris Johnson and the Conservatives.

She sported a t-shirt that mimics the Tesco logo to take a political stand.

It reads: “Tories, very little help.”

Cannot get behind a man who shames single mums and their children, uses casual racism, gambles with the NHS and gives zero fucks about our children’s future. To all the young ones, learn how to vote tactically & rid us of this looming horror show: https://t.co/VNBKRcu81G ✌️❤️xx pic.twitter.com/S5NE9pLros — Billie Piper (@billiepiper) December 9, 2019

Zero f***s about our children’s future

She wrote: “Cannot get behind a man who shames single mums and their children, uses casual racism, gambles with the NHS and gives zero f***s about our children’s future.

“To all the young ones, learn how to vote tactically & rid us of this looming horror show.”

She posted a link to the People’s Vote campaign’s tactical voting website along with the tweet.

Rachel Riley

It comes just weeks after TV presenter Rachel Riley sparked controversy for wearing a photoshopped t-shirt of Jeremy Corbyn.

The Countdown presenter defended her decision to wear a t-shirt featuring a doctored photo of the Labour leader, saying she has “no qualms” about “highlighting” the Labour leader’s “racism”.

The photo depicts Mr Corbyn carrying a poster which has been changed to read: “Jeremy Corbyn is a racist endeavour.”

The original photo, taken in 1984, captures the moment the Labour leader was arrested while protesting the South African apartheid.

The real message at the time read: “Defend the right to protest against apartheid. Join this picket”.

