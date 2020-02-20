Joe Biden is backed by a remarkable 60 billionaires according to the latest Federal Election Commission filings.

The race to become the next Democrat leader is heating up in America, with the primaries being fiercely contested by the main candidates.

The latest Morning Consult poll revealed that Bernie Sanders is clear favourite to win the race with 29 per cent of the support.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is polling at just 19 per cent and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is at 18 per cent.

Billionaires

The strong showing from Bernie is particularly impressive when you look at the main beneficiaries from major donors.

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg lead the list, with 60 and 56 backers respectively.

Pete Buttigieg’s campaign was recently backed by Walmart heiress Christy Walton and Kleiner Perkins legend John Doerr, along with the spouses of hedge funder Steve Cohen and Google cofounder Sergey Brin.

Forbes also found eight new donors to Amy Klobuchar’s campaign, including hedge funder Stephen Mandel, Laurene Powell Jobs and Nicole Systrom, the wife of Instagram cofounder Kevin Systrom.

Sanders

Sanders, on the other hand, has no billionaire donors at all.

He received $470 in contributions from the spouse of a billionaire over the summer, but after Forbes notified his campaign of the contributions, he returned the funds to her in November.

