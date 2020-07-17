A Tory MP who beat ex-Cabinet minister Chris Grayling to the chairmanship of Parliament’s intelligence watchdog has had the Tory whip dramatically removed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was widely believed to want former transport secretary Mr Grayling to become the chairman of the body which oversees the work of MI5, MI6 and GCHQ.
Over his career Chris Grayling has been accused of failure in pretty much every Government role he has somehow found himself in.
Dr Julian Lewis secured the role despite widespread expectation that Mr Grayling would receive the backing of the Conservative-dominated Intelligence and Security Committee.
In a move that caught Westminster by surprise, the Tory leadership then took disciplinary action against Dr Lewis as sources said the MP had “acted with the opposition for his own advantage”.
Knows nothing
John Bercow didn’t hold back on his thoughts on Grayling, he said: “Chris Grayling manifestly was not qualified to discharge the responsibilities – he knows nothing particularly about intelligence and security.
“And nice chap though he is, his whole track record shows anything he touches turns to disaster.
“He is congenitally incapable of seeing a problem without making it very considerably worse.
“Frankly the government and the prime minister ought to know when they are beaten and back off.”
Here are some of the best reactions to him failing to get a job he was basically handed on a plate.
Some say the government is lucky he didn’t get the job though.