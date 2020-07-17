A Tory MP who beat ex-Cabinet minister Chris Grayling to the chairmanship of Parliament’s intelligence watchdog has had the Tory whip dramatically removed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was widely believed to want former transport secretary Mr Grayling to become the chairman of the body which oversees the work of MI5, MI6 and GCHQ.

Over his career Chris Grayling has been accused of failure in pretty much every Government role he has somehow found himself in.

Dr Julian Lewis secured the role despite widespread expectation that Mr Grayling would receive the backing of the Conservative-dominated Intelligence and Security Committee.

In a move that caught Westminster by surprise, the Tory leadership then took disciplinary action against Dr Lewis as sources said the MP had “acted with the opposition for his own advantage”.

Knows nothing

John Bercow didn’t hold back on his thoughts on Grayling, he said: “Chris Grayling manifestly was not qualified to discharge the responsibilities – he knows nothing particularly about intelligence and security.

“And nice chap though he is, his whole track record shows anything he touches turns to disaster.

“He is congenitally incapable of seeing a problem without making it very considerably worse.

“Frankly the government and the prime minister ought to know when they are beaten and back off.”

Here are some of the best reactions to him failing to get a job he was basically handed on a plate.

Chris Grayling’s official time of zero seconds as Chairman of the ISC smashes his personal chairman best of two minutes as chairman of the Tory Party. An incredible achievement — Tom Peck (@tompeck) July 15, 2020

Chris Grayling bounces back in typical fashion after failing to get a job he’s already been selected for. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 16, 2020

Is it not a bit of an oxymoron to have Chris Grayling on a committee with Intelligence in the name? — Tom Carty (@TomCarty9) July 16, 2020

Chris Grayling is so shite he came second in a one horse race. #RussiaReport — Paul O’Connor 🔶 (@POCX100) July 15, 2020

Chris Grayling heading home, wondering why he didn’t make the intelligence committee pic.twitter.com/vjIJORuNYZ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 15, 2020

Wondering why we have 60k+ Covid deaths? Just look the government reaction when someone with expertise, background and knowledge in a field is chosen above a world-beating idiot who would do what he’s told. https://t.co/m6fFJitFkM — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 16, 2020

Better and better. Julian Lewis chucked out of Tory party for out manoeuvreing Chris Grayling. Something that most people do on a daily basis — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) July 15, 2020

I feel a lot safer today knowing that Chris Grayling has no responsibility for my safety — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) July 16, 2020

The takedown of Chris Grayling by John Bercow is a great way to start your weekend. pic.twitter.com/aHBYIOVoK7 — Leon Ward (@LeonjWard) July 17, 2020

Parliamentary source on Chris Grayling's failed ISC chair bid:



"Someone lays out a red carpet for you and you manage somehow to trip over it and set it on fire." — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) July 15, 2020

Some say the government is lucky he didn’t get the job though.

The good thing about Chris Grayling being head of the Intelligence committee is that a man who paid £14m to a ferry company with no ferries is likely to publish the Russia Report by mistake instead of covering it up. https://t.co/riAnFA9t3q — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 9, 2020