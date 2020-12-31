As you will know yesterday the Brexit Bill passed through the Commons.

The House of Commons gave its overwhelming approval to Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, passing the bill at its second reading – by 521 votes to 73.

As you can imagine Brexiteer Tories were over the moon and getting carried away with our new found ‘freedom’

Tory Sir Bill Cash (Stone) paid tribute to Mr Johnson for his achievements, which he said Sir Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher would have been proud of.

Thatcher

He said: “Our Prime Minister, a great classicist, like his hero Pericles, is the first citizen of his country, and like him has saved our democracy. Like Alexander the Great, Boris has cut the Gordian Knot.

“Churchill and Margaret Thatcher would have been deeply proud of his achievements, and so are we.

“This Bill for our future relationship with the EU provides a new exciting era for our trade with Europe and the rest of the world on sovereign terms, not those of the EU, as with the Chequers deal.”

Conservative chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat told the Commons that it is “time to end the constitutional Kama Sutra”.

He told MPs: “I am going to recognise the European Union has made an offer and we’ve accepted it.

“We’ve made one and they’ve accepted it and I am going to respect it. And that is why I’m going to vote with the Government today.

“Now after years of acrimony and anger, I think it is time to end the constitutional Kama Sutra that has left us all bruised, exhausted and distracted from our families, from our friends, from our community. It is time to move on.”

Sir David Amess

However, on Tory MP went even further and celebrated Brexit with a cardboard cut-out of Margaret Thatcher. He Tweeted a picture of the cut out and wrote “Whilst Margaret didn’t live long enough to see this day, I am sure that she is rejoicing in heaven. At last we ‘got Brexit done’!”

Whilst Margaret didn’t live long enough to see this day, I am sure that she is rejoicing in heaven.



At last we ‘got Brexit done’! pic.twitter.com/5CfvbpzukX — Sir David Amess MP (@amessd_southend) December 30, 2020

As you can imagine this was ridiculed on social media. We have dug out some of the best reactions…

Reactions

1.

2.

She literally invented the single market. It was her project. What are you burbling on about you anti-diluvian fir-cone brain? https://t.co/lDneC9mQs2 — Slough for Europe 🇪🇺🎪 (@SloughForEU) December 31, 2020

3.

Mrs Thatcher campaigned vigorously to join the EU, publicly stated she thought it would be disastrous to leave it, and would I think have thought it disturbing that anyone would want to keep a life-size cut out of her in his home for God only knows what purpose. https://t.co/Z2EAl1cpNN — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) December 30, 2020

4.

Can confirm Thatcher is in Hell https://t.co/wH1EMNhNEQ — Jesus (@TheReal_JesusC) December 30, 2020

5.

imagine shining a UV light on that https://t.co/IBmxpes9tE — In Remote Part 2 (@scunnerfisk) December 30, 2020

6.

Is that his sex doll? https://t.co/HTSUYeQTUQ — Ky Fegte #FBPE #IFTYS (@bulshdetector) December 30, 2020

7.

Yet more proof that this has all just been a 30 year long revenge mission by morons with mummy issues 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/G72hun5aZG — FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING!🕷🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@mrfgrimes1) December 30, 2020

8.

Now brexit is done our Conservative MPs can do what they've wanted to do for years, go to a travel lodge and bang a cardboard cutout of Thatcher. I love our normal country. https://t.co/P1KAxPTgJP — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 30, 2020

9.

Instead of Big Ben bonging for Brexit we should pipe in the sound this guy in his travel lodge cumming into his laminated Maggie Thatcher cutout https://t.co/rIUyKBc9HY — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 30, 2020

10.

1. Thatcher was pro EU

2. Heaven doesn't exist

3. If it did, she wouldn't be fucking in it you wet cabbage https://t.co/87ythB7g4O — 🎄It's The Most Warderful Time Of The Year🎄 (@td_ward) December 30, 2020

Related: Petition asks MPs to return to work to support NHS in its “darkest hour”