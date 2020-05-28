Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski revealed he ‘had to decline’ an appearance on BBC2’s Newsnight because he didn’t want to be interviewed by Emily Maitlis, as she intimidates him.

Then today Boris Johnson gagged his medical experts to prevent them revealing whether they believe Dominic Cummings’ lockdown-breach has damaged the fight against coronavirus.”

Kawczynski was speaking after that Maitlis monologue about Dominic Cummings that went viral, only for the BBC to later apologise, as it breached their code of ethics.

Daniel Tweeted: “I had to decline Newsnight interview last night on Mr Cummings as I find @maitlis to be extraordinarily aggressive,unnecessarily rude, biased & confrontational to point of intimidation. This behaviour would not be tolerated in any normal workplace so why do we accept from #BBC.”

I had to decline Newsnight interview last night on Mr Cummings as I find @maitlis to be extraordinarily aggressive,unnecessarily rude, biased & confrontational to point of intimidation. This behaviour would not be tolerated in any normal workplace so why do we accept from #BBC — Daniel Kawczynski (@DKShrewsbury) May 27, 2020

As you can imagine many people on Twitter were not too impressed with him…

Such an honourable man – not! pic.twitter.com/iBxtds1zLd — Spooky's Invisible PPE 🍋🕯🐟 #WashYourHands (@Spookella) May 28, 2020

Mate, you work in Parliament. — Dawn “Join A Union” Foster (@DawnHFoster) May 27, 2020

The guy is 6ft8. The 92 Bulls would struggle to intimidate him fs pic.twitter.com/HzjRNWFG6O — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) May 27, 2020

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/yfTT7QOOtR — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 28, 2020

Don't want to get all career advisor on you but if you're scared of being asked questions by a journalist you're probably in the wrong job. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 27, 2020

“I’m scared of women when they’re not nice to me” — Challenge Man (@tom_usher_) May 27, 2020

Man in suit terrified of woman doing her job. https://t.co/sMwlcZdEtX — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 28, 2020

Tory MP @DKShrewsbury is afraid of Emily Maitlis 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xQw7DhhDor — The Agitator (@UKDemockery) May 28, 2020

