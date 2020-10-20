The Government’s controversial new Brexit legislation could set “a disastrous precedent” if passed in its current form, the UK’s archbishops warned last week in a rare joint letter.

The five senior church leaders, including the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, said the decisions implemented in the UK Internal Market Bill would “profoundly affect” the relationship between the four nations of the United Kingdom.

The Bill sets out the way that trade within the UK will work once it is outside the EU’s single market and customs union.

Steve Baker

Now a leading Tory has urged the PM to disestablish the Church of England if controversy over its clergy’s political interventions continues.

Steve Baker, the former Brexit minister, said a parliamentary motion to sever ties between Church and state might be required if rows sparked by political statements by its leaders persisted.

As you can imagine this talk has reminded people of Henry VIII, the last tyrant to meddle in the working of the Church for his benefit.

But before we head to Boris Johnson here are a few Tweets on ‘hardman of Brexit’ Steve Baker himself.

1.

Steve Baker wants the church to be disestablished because they criticised Brexit?



HA HA HA



Course he does. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) October 20, 2020

2.

Baker even refers to himself as a Brexit hardman.

“Everyone knows I’m Brexit Hardman Steve Baker as far as I’m aware”



I don't, I know him as 'Dickhead Steve Baker' pic.twitter.com/t31oWQlmNj — Britgirl Hates These Tory Loons #FBPE (@MarieAnnUK) October 20, 2020

3.

And look he proves it here, after he opens a bottle for Rees-Mogg as nanny is around.

That's why Jacob Rees-Mogg calls him 'Hardman Steve Baker'



"Will you be my nanny" pic.twitter.com/sg8wo4RVwV — Britgirl Hates These Tory Loons #FBPE (@MarieAnnUK) October 20, 2020

Related

Social media can alive with users thoughts on this plan.

1.

Gina Miller asked: “Does @BorisJohnson think he’s Henry VIII?”

2.

“So Henry VIII powers. Now Henry VIII actions. Just a wife or two to go and he will be Henry VIII.”

So Henry VIII powers. Now Henry VIII actions. Just a wife or two to go and he will be Henry VIII. — StepAwayFromTheKeys🏴🇪🇺 This is Scotland's Star (@AwayFromTheKeys) October 20, 2020

3.

‘So he really is Henry VIII but in reverse?’

So he really is Henry VIII but in reverse? — Prof. Stephi Donald (@Stefhem1) October 20, 2020

4.

“I knew Brexiteers wanted to go back in time. But back to Henry VIII ?”

I knew Brexiteers wanted to go back in time.



But back to Henry VIII ? https://t.co/2QBY5Ct3BO — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) October 20, 2020

5.

“From Winston Churchill to Henry VIII is quite a giant step. For mankind. But only a small one for Boris Johnson.”

From Winston Churchill to Henry VIII is quite a giant step.

For mankind.

But only a small one for Boris Johnson. — Loona L. 😷⚡👓🦉📚 🚂🏰 😷 NEVER SURRENDER! (@NSelkie) October 20, 2020

6.

“Congratulations to Boris Johnson who is now just three wives short of Henry VIII bingo.”

Congratulations to Boris Johnson who is now just three wives short of Henry VIII bingo https://t.co/0h1driTeOb — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 20, 2020

7.

‘We’ve parted company with Europe, now they’ve nothing else to do in their said little lives it’s time to part company with the Church of England. Godexit. How dare these unelected Bible-bashers lay down rules like ‘thou shalt not lie’?’

We’ve parted company with Europe, now they’ve nothing else to do in their said little lives it’s time to part company with the Church of England. Godexit. How dare these unelected Bible-bashers lay down rules like ‘thou shalt not lie’? https://t.co/ECJz6yMppS — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) October 20, 2020

8.

“Johnson talking about HenryVIII powers has clearly gone to his head. He’s trying to be HenryVIII now. Carrie better keep her head.”

Johnson talking about HenryVIII powers has clearly gone to his head. He’s trying to be HenryVIII now. Carrie better keep her head. https://t.co/ALlX3vQyHc — Dorothy Wilson (@Dorothy90237074) October 20, 2020

9.

‘Johnson may as well go the whole hog and make like fellow autocratic philanderer Henry VIII- seize the cathedrals, knock down a few monasteries. Why not? He’s trashed everything else.’

Johnson may as well go the whole hog and make like fellow autocratic philanderer Henry VIII- seize the cathedrals, knock down a few monasteries.



Why not? He’s trashed everything else pic.twitter.com/9OqzufpK4l — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) October 20, 2020

Related: Brexit will not be ‘done’ until Johnson’s 19th century British Empire Tribute Act Cabinet is replaced