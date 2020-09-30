Former democratic candidate Bernie Sanders has sent out a rallying call to his own supporters who say they’re not going to vote for Joe Biden – saying “the very essence of American democracy is at stake”.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live the Vermont Senator said “you have to be tactical” in the November elections if the Republicans and Donald Trump are to be defeated.

He told voters it would be a “serious mistake” not to vote for Biden, saying that people would be putting power in the hands of a president who rejects science in regards to climate change and stokes racial tensions.

Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses his own supporters who say they’re not going to vote for Joe Biden.



2020 presidential debate

The comments come after the US President and his Democratic challenger attacked and interrupted each other during the first 2020 presidential debate last night as they discussed the coronavirus pandemic, job losses and the Supreme Court.

The event, held in Cleveland, Ohio, began in a civil manner, with the president striding deliberately to his lectern and Mr Biden nodding to his opponent and asking, “How you doing, man?”

But Mr Trump is no stranger to going on the offensive, with his aggressive manner leaving his opponent fighting to complete a sentence as he attacked in sometimes intensely personal ways.

“There’s nothing smart about you. Forty-seven years you’ve done nothing,” Mr Trump said, referring to his opponent’s time in Washington.

“Will you shut up, man?”

Mr Trump played up to his reputation as a bully and it may have been effective at breaking up the worst of his opponent’s attacks – simply by talking over them.

Trump aides believed before the debate that Mr Biden would be unable to withstand the withering offensive on style and substance from Mr Trump, but the former vice president came back with a few retorts of his own, calling Mr Trump a “clown” and mocking his style by asking, “Will you shut up, man?”

