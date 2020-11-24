Controversial Conservative MP Ben Bradley has sparked a fresh backlash, after tweeting a passage from Martin Luther King Jr’s iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech – and being corrected the civil rights leader’s daughter.

Bradley was accused of fundamentally misunderstanding the central message of Dr King’s famous address, and of encouraging people to be “civil and complacent concerning injustice” by Bernice King, the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

It is the latest attempt of Bradley – the MP for Mansfield – to wade into the culture wars. Earlier this week, he stood up in the House of Commons to question why there is no such thing as International Men’s Day.

In a now-deleted tweet quoting Dr King’s 1963 speech, Bradley wrote: “‘I have a dream… will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character.’

“His point was than [sic] skin colour doesn’t matter. We’re equal. Now you want to define people by their physical characteristics?”

But, King responded: “My father’s point and central to his beliefs, teachings and activism (per his speeches/books) was this: We cannot condone racism, but must eradicate it as one of the pervasive, systemic, overt and destructive Triple Evils, with militarism and poverty being the other two.”

“Why use my father’s words to encourage being ‘colourblind,’ civil and complacent concerning injustice, instead of to inspire and educate toward being courageous in seeking true peace, which includes justice?

“We can’t live with racism. It is killing people.”

Twitter users applauded her response – and quickly got stuck into Bradley. Here are some of the most significant reactions.

Ben Bradley rounding off his already stellar nomination for worst MP going by being completely schooled by the daughter of Martin Luther King JR after a ludicrous attempt to bend the meaning of his most famous words https://t.co/qfZdjG4iBG — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 23, 2020

Ben Bradley MP schooled by Martin Luther King’s daughter after failing at basic comprehension.



Boris Johnson’s MPs are a global embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/ZMP4i7dKbw — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 24, 2020

Ben Bradley seems to be a living embodiment of @StateOfLinkedIn https://t.co/hJtvWGrOtz — emma jacobs (@emmavj) November 24, 2020

Not the MP who said working class parents send their school meal vouchers to crack-dens and brothels getting schooled by Martin Luther King Jr's daughter!



INJECT IT!!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/TZsBjVeaSp — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) November 23, 2020

Ben Bradley MP. My God. He sounds like a man who read an FHM magazine during all his civics lessons, but may have accidentally overheard a few things here and there. — John Cotter (@John_Cotter) November 23, 2020

