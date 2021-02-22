Never mind Boris Island, garden bridge or even the bridge from Scotland to Northern Ireland, the PM has taken his ‘vision’ to the next level.

He know plans to build a huge roundabout under the Isle of Man that would link Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, according to The Sunday Times.

The plans that ‘exist primarily in the mind of the PM’ would see three tunnels dug, from Lancashire, Liverpool and Stranraer, meeting under the Isle of Man.

One aide dismissed the idea as a ‘bats**t scheme.’ The planned meeting point would be called the ‘Douglas Junction.’

The idea is said to exist ‘primarily in the mind of the PM,’ according to one senior aide.

Several senior Whitehall sources are said to have dismissed the roundabout plan as ’round the bend’ but it is so loved by Boris Johnson that ‘it cannot die’.

But the tunnel would have to cross Beaufort’s Dyke – a 32-mile trench where around 1.5 million tonnes of World War Two ammunition was dumped

A map to illustrate his scheme is in the Tweet (below)

Boris Johnson’s plan to build three tunnels under the Irish Sea connecting in an “underground roundabout” beneath the Isle of Man has been described as “batsh*t” by Johnson’s senior aides



Via @thesundaytimes pic.twitter.com/9YD39LTZ8d — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) February 21, 2021

As you can imagine this news has left many flummoxed.

Reactions

It really is like living with an ill-disciplined 7 year old sometimes…https://t.co/HoZ9UJhxJH — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 21, 2021

Nobody: …



Absolutely nobody: …



125,000 people: *Die*



Boris Johnson: What if we built an underground roundabout in the Isle Of Man. — Femi😷 (@Femi_Sorry) February 21, 2021

A roundabout under the Isle of Man with Boris Johnson's input: pic.twitter.com/LqeXJXffFY — Alex Tiffin – FND, BPD (@RespectIsVital) February 21, 2021

Latest distraction from 120,000 Covid families mourning

Boris Johnson to build a roundabout beneath the Isle of Man to facilitate tunnel to N Ireland



This from man who offered the Estuary Airport, the Garden Bridge & much else that wasn’t built but cost us loads of money



Boing pic.twitter.com/UQHuaHgshx — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) February 21, 2021

Johnson has hopes of building an ‘underground roundabout’ beneath the Isle of Man to connect Britain to Northern Ireland! 😂https://t.co/y40vpRcCgc — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) February 21, 2021

7.

Isle of Man to be renamed Boris Island,and turned into a Brexit Theme park. — Andrew James (@badbrainAJ) February 21, 2021

I am sure that Boris and Co know that Isle of Man is part of the UK – after all it is one of those nice little "Tax Havens" where his buddies can hide their millions and not pay any tax towards the services that we all use!!!! — Kathy Thornett (@ThornieKate) February 21, 2021

Roundabout under the Isle of Man ?! Johnson always thinking small. I would go for tunnels through the earth's core with 3 dimensional interchange in the centre to make CANZUK a reality. Jules Verne showed us it can be done. https://t.co/6FRgeunKqk — Tony Yates (@t0nyyates) February 21, 2021

Guess which one of these ideas I think is totally ridiculous:

-a bridge over the English Channel

-a giant roundabout under the Isle Of Man

-free school meals for vulnerable children https://t.co/DHb0U308VG — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 21, 2021

Must be room in Number 10 for a really big train set? Got to be cheaper that letting the PM loose to play with infrastructure at full scale… https://t.co/YDHbLEoHQO — David Henig (@DavidHenigUK) February 21, 2021

So this roundabout thing wasn't just a meme. Like, seriously? — Dr Anna Jerzewska (@AnnaJerzewska) February 21, 2021

Trump – Gonna build a wall against Mexico!



Johnson – Hold my beer!https://t.co/71BmLwby3S — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) February 21, 2021

Zip slide from Aberdeen to London next. https://t.co/GzpYbV8hmO — Robert Thomson (@robertthomson55) February 21, 2021

