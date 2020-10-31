Basil Brush’s latest foray into politics has landed him with better odds than Matt Hancock to become the next Prime Minister.

The glove puppet is priced at 33/1 at Ladbrokes to take over from Boris Johnson after he backed Marcus Rashford’s campaign to feed vulnerable children.

Declaring his dream of forming a government with the Manchester United star the cunning fox told the Daily Star: “All I can picture is Danny running the country and telling the Speaker to go and do one.”

The government’s top brass have come under increasing pressure over their handling of the coronavirus crisis, with Danny Dyer the latest celeb to take aim at them.

He said “the people who went to Eton can’t run this country” in an impassioned speech on BBC Breakfast.

The latest odds have Rishi Sunak as the favourite to take control next, followed by Sir Keir Starmer and Michael Gove.

Related: Daily Mail says farewell to Jeremy Corbyn’s “legacy of hate”