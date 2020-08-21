Michel Barnier said he was left “disappointed and surprised” over the lack of progress in Brexit talks between the EU and UK.

The EU’s chief negotiator said discussions did not move swiftly forward this week and that there is “very little time left” to conclude negotiations.

He added that a deal needs to be ready by the end of October to leave time for ratification.

“Ambitious and fair partnership”

Earlier this week the EU reiterated the importance of swift negotiations as time begins to run out on the transition.

A spokesman for the EU Commission said the EU wants an “ambitious and fair partnership with the UK”, but a deal must be achieved soon.

On Monday, a No 10 spokesman said the Government is still confident a deal can be reached in September.

Frustrations

But it is clear that frustrations are starting to come to the surface as the UK drags its feet.

Germany newspaper FOCUS raised doubt over the likelihood of a Brexit deal happening before the new deadline, saying “It’s time to let Brexit Boris finally jump over the cliff!”.

FOCUS online author Hans-Jürgen Moritz, reporting from Brussels, says the lemmings will likely be “driven over the cliff into the sea” in the next round of talks, adding that the EU should “make them jump”.

“The British have cost us enough nerves”, he said.

