The BBC has said any suggestion their journalist Laura Kuenssberg maliciously shared details of a father who confronted Boris Johnson at a hospital is “absurd”.

The political editor met with a Twitter storm on Wednesday when she told her followers that Omar Salem is a Labour activist, before linking to one of Mr Salem’s posts about the incident.

Many social media users condemned the move and suggested it could “direct harassment” at Mr Salem, who told the Prime Minister the NHS was being destroyed while stood in a children’s ward at Whipps Cross University Hospital, where his seven-day-old daughter is being treated.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Salem’s Twitter profile states he is a Labour activist, but some users called for the journalist to be fired, with #SackLauraKuenssberg trending on the site.

In a statement the BBC said: “Laura is a journalist who uses social media as part of her job.

“Like many others, Laura quote tweeted a thread by Omar Salem, who had written himself about his encounter with the PM on social media and describes himself as a Labour activist.

“Any suggestions there was malicious intent behind her tweets are absurd.”

This is him here https://t.co/77Hqqo9Avz — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 18, 2019

Mr Salem has not tweeted directly about Ms Kuenssberg, but did respond to political blogger Guido Fawkes, who shared the fact he is connected with the Labour Party before the BBC journalist.

“Quelle surprise,” he tweeted. “People will be shocked. You couldn’t tell from my @Twitter profile.

“My Labour values are WHY I back proper support for the NHS. I am not ashamed of them.”

The backlash on Twitter was major with her name trending for a period of time.

So I rang 03700 100 222.

Me: I wish to make a complaint about a tweet from a BBC political journalist.

Person: Laura Kuenssberg?

Me: Yep. How did you know?

Person: You're not the first.

Me: And I won't be the last. — jennylandreth (@jennylandreth) September 18, 2019

Kuenssberg pointing the Twitter mobs to a man with a critically ill child is just shockingly poor judgment and outright gutter journalism https://t.co/OHX0YOv6J2 — Nick Srnicek (@n_srnck) September 18, 2019

Your journalistic prowess should allow you to notice that people have a go at Bohnson wherever he goes. That a parent of a sick child in the ward when Bohnson arrived supports Labour isn’t the story. The state of the NHS is the story. Does his politics demand he keeps quiet? — Guido Tallman (@GuidoTallman) September 18, 2019

If you’re as disgusted at Laura Kuenssberg’s dogwhistling as I am, Male your voice heard and submit an official complaint to the BBC. She cannot be allowed to get away with this sort of thing any longer. Link here: https://t.co/KkMp7ntmcL — Daniel Falconer (@DanielJFalconer) September 18, 2019

For a long time I've argued with people who accused the BBC of political bias. I've said time and again that they strive for neutrality and that the fact that I hear complaints from left & right demonstrates that.



I was wrong. Kuenssberg, Sands and Humphrys have proven me wrong. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) September 18, 2019

The tweet of Mr Salem’s which Ms Kuenssberg shared reads: “Boris Johnson dropped into @WhippsCrossHosp for a press opportunity – so I gave him a piece of my mind about how he is running the NHS based on the experience with my 7 day old daughter, who was neglected for hours last night.”

Mr Salem told the PM on Wednesday: “There are not enough people on this ward, there are not enough doctors, there’s not enough nurses, it’s not well organised enough.

“The NHS has been destroyed … and now you come here for a press opportunity.”

However, Omar Salem has said the BBC political editor was doing her job ‘without fear or favour’. He tweeted: “@bbclaurak is doing her job without fear or favour, which is a vital part of democracy. I don’t think “Labour activist cares about NHS” is a huge scoop though… “

@bbclaurak is doing her job without fear or favour, which is a vital part of democracy.



I don’t think “Labour activist cares about NHS” is a huge scoop though… https://t.co/GiSeSmzZ7m — Omar Salem (@OmarSalem) September 19, 2019

Mr Johnson replied “there’s no press here” but Mr Salem gestured to cameras filming the confrontation, and said: “What do you mean there’s no press here, who are these people?”