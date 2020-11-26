The Chancellor has insisted Britain is not turning its back on the world’s poorest people as he defended the Government’s plan to cut the foreign aid budget amid a growing Tory backlash.

Rishi Sunak admitted it was a “difficult decision” to slash overseas aid from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income (GNI), but said the UK is in the midst of an “economic emergency”.

A number of prominent Conservatives have publicly expressed concern at the move, announced in Wednesday’s Spending Review, which reneges on a manifesto commitment.

Foreign Office minister Baroness Sugg quit in protest against the plan, while former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell said the change will cause “100,000 preventable deaths, mainly among children”.

But in an interview with Sky News, Mr Sunak said: “I don’t think anyone could characterise our level of support for the poorest countries as turning our back.

“We’ll be spending more as a percentage of GDP than France, Canada, the US, Japan.”

Cameron

Ex-PM David Cameron also made his feelings felt on the issue. He tweeted: “I deeply regret today’s decision to break our promise to spend 0.7% of GNI on development.”

I deeply regret today’s decision to break our promise to spend 0.7% of GNI on development. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/Yv9XDhPCNs — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) November 25, 2020

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday evening, he said the Government was “breaking a promise to the poorest people and the poorest countries in the world” – a promise, he added, “that didn’t have to be broken.”

He went on to say that the 0.7 per cent contribution “said something great about Britain.”

“Not just that we care about tackling global poverty or tackling climate change or helping those who don’t have what we have in this country,” he explained.

“It was that we were actually going to do something about it, we were going to lead, we were going to show the rest of the world.”

Many people might agree with comments over the aid cut. However, it seems more people remember austerity and the EU referendum, and didn’t really appreciate him trying to take the mortal high ground.

Reactions

1.

I deeply regret your decision to hold a referendum on the settled question of Europe to appease headbangers, zealots and quislings. — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) November 26, 2020

2.

Austerity led to 120,000 ‘excess’ deaths. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) November 25, 2020

3.

Our country sees your regret and raises you its own…. for ever having made you PM; the one who took our prosperity and wellbeing smashed it on the rocks of your inexcusable cowardice and carelessness. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) November 25, 2020

4.

This man ran our country like a 6th form project undertaken by entitled, misguided privileged rich kids living in a deluded bubble. I still cringe at the big society project where the rich kids can watch us folk from their yachts,roll our sleeves up and all muck in.Deluded vanity — David smith (@Bishopsmithy) November 26, 2020

5.

Anything else you deeply regret, Dave? — Jon Potter 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇦🇺🇪🇸 (@RettopNoj) November 25, 2020

6.

This shit show all began with you …sit down — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) November 25, 2020

7.

You lit this bonfire and watched while it burned out of control. Away back to your fancy shed. — Rob McDowall 😷 (@robmcd85) November 26, 2020

8.

I’m sure that half the British people deeply regret ever making you a runaway PM. The other half will also deeply regret it very soon @David_Cameron If you think you could have done better, you should have stayed & helped. Instead, you left the country at the mercy of this shower — I WILL FOLLOW BACK GENUINE ACCOUNTS. FBPE 👊 (@annmairelee) November 26, 2020

9.

What you should deeply regret is Thursday 23 June 2016 the day you enabled the EU Referendum. We have become little England not global Britain. — Irene Garth 🔶#FBPE #FPHD #WeAreFamily 3.5% 🎪🎪 (@irenegarth1946) November 25, 2020

Related: Foreign Office minister resigns over cuts to foreign aid – branding it “fundamentally wrong”