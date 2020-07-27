An Australian MP has worn a bin bag in response to “sexist garbage” spoken about her by her critics.
Nicolle Flint revealed the attire in a Twitter video, in response to an article in The Advertiser in Adelaide, South Australia, which criticised her appearance.
“I’ve put up with a lot as a woman in politics,” the MP for Boothby told viewers.
“Police charged a creepy old man with stalking me. My campaign office was vandalised, calling me a skank and a prostitute who charges 60 dollars an hour.”
Sick of sexist garbage?— Nicolle Flint MP (@NicolleFlint) July 27, 2020
I am, which is why I’m calling out @abcadelaide’s Peter Goers rubbish views about my appearance, published in yesterday's @theTiser Sunday Mail.
It’s time women in public life are judged on what they stand for, not what they look like. #GarbagelikeGoers pic.twitter.com/tk9DRyM0nN
Ms Flint said the weekend article, by ABC writer and broadcaster Peter Goers, condemned her for wearing stiletto heels, pearl earrings, “tight black pants that show (her) ankles”, and a range of coloured jackets.
Removing her black coat to reveal the bin bag, Ms Flint says: “So, Mr Goers, what I want to know is, what should a woman in politics wear? How about a garbage bag, to match your rubbish views?”
In the tweet, Ms Flint said she is sick of “sexist garbage”, posting: “It’s time women in public life are judged on what they stand for, not what they look like.”
The post was met with a warm response on the social media site, with ABC News reporter Jane Norman tweeting: “This. Is. Fantastic. So pleased to see this kind of sexist rubbish, finally, being called out.”
