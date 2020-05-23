He was at it again today, the thorn in the Government’s side, Piers Morgan holding them to account. This time it was over Dominic Cummings and his 250 mile trip to Durham, which has blown up in the media after a Guardian and Daily Mirror investigation.

Dominic Cummings has said he “behaved reasonably and legally” when he travelled from his London home to County Durham during the lockdown.

Opposition MPs have accused Number 10 of a “cover-up” and called for the Prime Minister’s top aide to resign after it emerged that he had driven 250 miles despite the guidelines on travelling.

But Mr Cummings told reporters: “I behaved reasonably and legally.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called on the head of the civil service to investigate the “rule-breaking and the Tory Government’s cover-up” of Dominic Cummings’ lockdown journey to Durham.

In the letter to Sir Mark Sedwill and Boris Johnson, Mr Blackford highlights the “matter of serious public concern” with several questions for the PM including when he found out about the trip and what role the UK Goverment played in “keeping the public in the dark for eight weeks”.

He also continued his calls for Mr Cummings to resign over the fiasco, stating his position as “completely untenable”.

Well Piers Morgan is very much NOT in the Dominic Cummings camp as this series of Tweets will show.

If Boris doesn’t fire Cummings today, then I will deem the Lockdown over & drive down to see my parents (from a 2m distance) for the first time in 12 weeks. I’m not having one rule for these clowns & another for the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/EMGb9ETTVf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2020

Oh please.

Cummings brazenly broke the rules YOUR Govt – advised by HIM – enforced on everyone else. https://t.co/iiwwBpJ2Oh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2020

Do you stand by Dominic Cummings, Health Secretary @MattHancock?

You were very vocal about Professor Neil Ferguson 'doing the right thing' by resigning when he broke the lockdown.

Is it one rule for Govt scientistic advisers & another for Govt chief political advisers? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2020

Cummings didn't have a single person in London who could drop food outside his door?

Either he is the most friendless human being in the world, or he's a liar. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2020

Cummings has also now called @DurhamPolice liars.

If they can prove they spoke to his family, we have the Prime Minister's chief adviser falsely maligning the police to save his skin. That alone should cost him his job. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2020

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, was buried like this after dying alone from COVID-19 – because the rules said his family couldn't attend.

Dominic Cummings helped make those rules, yet broke them when his own family was involved.

Despicable hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/DbEC2Zzb5g — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2020

The arrogance of this pr*ck.

Contempt for the media only matched by his contempt for his own rules & the public who had to obey them. 👇 https://t.co/nYUpRFKUTY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2020

Some questions for journalists to ask at the 4pm briefing:

Did the Cummings family stop at a service station or any other place for food, drink or loo break on their 250-mile journey?

If so, where & is there CCTV footage showing how many people they possibly infected? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2020

Cabinet ministers rushing to publicly support Cummings breaking the Govt’s own lockdown rules just about sums up their collective moral bankruptcy & fridge-hiding, accountability-avoiding cowardice. The public won’t stand for this shameful hypocrisy, whoever they vote for. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2020

Don't you dare hide again today @BorisJohnson – front the daily briefing & tell the British public why it was one rule for them & another for your chief adviser.

Or be damned by your cowardice. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2020

