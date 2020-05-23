He was at it again today, the thorn in the Government’s side, Piers Morgan holding them to account. This time it was over Dominic Cummings and his 250 mile trip to Durham, which has blown up in the media after a Guardian and Daily Mirror investigation.
Dominic Cummings has said he “behaved reasonably and legally” when he travelled from his London home to County Durham during the lockdown.
Opposition MPs have accused Number 10 of a “cover-up” and called for the Prime Minister’s top aide to resign after it emerged that he had driven 250 miles despite the guidelines on travelling.
But Mr Cummings told reporters: “I behaved reasonably and legally.”
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called on the head of the civil service to investigate the “rule-breaking and the Tory Government’s cover-up” of Dominic Cummings’ lockdown journey to Durham.
In the letter to Sir Mark Sedwill and Boris Johnson, Mr Blackford highlights the “matter of serious public concern” with several questions for the PM including when he found out about the trip and what role the UK Goverment played in “keeping the public in the dark for eight weeks”.
He also continued his calls for Mr Cummings to resign over the fiasco, stating his position as “completely untenable”.
Well Piers Morgan is very much NOT in the Dominic Cummings camp as this series of Tweets will show.
