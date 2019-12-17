Nigel Farage is rumoured to be in line for a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours list.

A senior Tory Brexiteer today formally called for the Brexit Party leader to be given a knighthood after he pulled his party out of seats held by the Tories.

Writing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Andrew Bridgen said that Farage should be rewarded for the “work he has undertaken over many years to advance the case for the UK leaving the European Union.”

Already a done deal

And according to author Christopher Snowdon the honour could already be a done deal.

He tweeted that multiple sources have confirmed the knighthood is imminent, with one saying that “Nigel has been talking about this for weeks”.

Indeed, “the only reason the Brexit Party didn’t stand down in Labour seats is because they didn’t want it to look like a stitch-up”, the source said.

Brexit pact

Labour was annihilated in several safe seats in the election thanks to a Brexit pact between Farage and Johnson.

The Prime Minister today said voters have returned “one of the best Parliaments this country has ever produced” as MPs reconvened in the House of Commons.

He said this was because it was “not going to waste the time of the nation” over Brexit, with the Withdrawal Agreement Bill expected to be brought back on Friday.

