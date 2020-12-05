Argentina moved to safeguard the poorest in society today after Senators passed a one-off levy on millionaires in order to pay for coronavirus measures.
Those with assets worth more than 200 million pesos ($2.5 million; £1.8 million) – some 12,000 people – will be asked to step up to fund medical supplies and relief measures amid the ongoing pandemic.
Argentina has become one of the hardest hit countries in the world recording 1.5 million Covid infections and almost 40,000 deaths.
Lockdown measures have further dented an economy struggling with unemployment, high poverty levels and massive government debt.
The parallels with the UK are stark. Britain has recorded some 1.69 million cases and more than 60,000 deaths and has been forced to implement severe economic restrictions.
Yet while indicators suggest the public sector and poorest in society are likely to pay for the repercussions here, in Argentina politicians have implemented a progressive rate of up to 3.5 per cent on wealth which increases to 5.25 per cent for those outside the country.
AFP news agency reports that of the money raised, 20 per cent will go to medical supplies, 20 per cent to relief for small and medium-sized businesses, 20 per cent to scholarships for students, 15 per cent to social developments, and the remaining 25 per cent to natural gas ventures.
Centre-left President Alberto Fernandez’s government hopes to raise 300 billion pesos.
Related: How do you get working people to vote against their own economic interests? Start a culture war!
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .