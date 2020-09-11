Support for Scottish independence has sustained a majority despite a rise in coronavirus cases, according to a new survey.
The poll by Survation shows 53% in favour of breaking with the union, with 47% against.
It is the latest in a series of surveys since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic showing a majority of Scots in favour of independence – including one by Panelbase which held support at 55% last month.
Pro-independence group Yes tweeted: “Surge in support for @YesScot continues to grow, as more and more people move from No to Yes.
“It’s the 7th majority poll in a row since June.”
Survation conducted an online poll of 1,018 people aged over 16 living in Scotland, between Wednesday September 2 and Monday.
They were asked: “Should Scotland be an independent country?”
Infections
This period recorded a rise in new infections, including Sunday seeing the highest figure for nearly three months.
A survey taken by the polling company before the pandemic in January found a 50/50 split for independence and remaining in the union.
It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that a new draft Bill paving the way for a possible second Scottish independence referendum will be published before next May’s Holyrood elections.
A separate poll taken by the company at the same time shows 53% of likely voters would choose the SNP candidate for their constituency vote – a two-point increase since January.
The Scottish Conservatives are on 20% (minus three) and Scottish Labour on 18% (plus one).
A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “Douglas Ross and the Scottish Conservatives have a positive vision to move Scotland on from the division of the past.
“The SNP only want to drag Scotland back to the arguments of 2014.”
Related – Labour’s New Totems For Scotland: Golf, Kilts, BBC & Royalty
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.