Angela Rayner delivered a blistering performance in today’s Prime Minister’s Questions, taking Boris Johnson to the cleaners over the care home and testing debacles.

The Shadow First Secretary of State kicked off proceedings with a message from a man named Keir, who has been forced to self-isolate this week after one of his children developed coronavirus symptoms.

“Keir couldn’t come to work today as he hasn’t received his Coronavirus test result yet, despite the Prime Minister promise of results within 24 hours.

“Keir was able to do the right thing and self isolate, but other people aren’t in the same position”.

She then asked the PM the average hourly rate of a care worker in the UK, to which Mr Johnson came up short.

"I want to read the PM a letter that I've received from a man called Keir. He wasn't able to go to work today… because his family had to wait for their COVID test results."



Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner challenges the PM on testing. #PMQs https://t.co/buJ26pvI8N pic.twitter.com/qCSHZkEnqh — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 16, 2020

Rayner went on to deliver several other zingers which left the PM in a tizzy. We’ve picked out some of the best below:

"The Prime Minister has put his faith in Operation Moonshot but meanwhile on planet earth there was no NHS tests available for several high infection areas" says Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner at #PMQs.



Follow live analysis: https://t.co/Z3vlMLXetQ pic.twitter.com/otQqIl9lMf — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 16, 2020

The PM doesn't really look like he knows how to deal with an Angela Rayner, or perhaps what one is. #PMQs — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) September 16, 2020

Angela Rayner v Boris Johnson – the Rumble v the Bumble. — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) September 15, 2020

Fantastic PMQs from my friend Angela Rayner! — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 16, 2020

