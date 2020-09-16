Angela Rayner delivered a blistering performance in today’s Prime Minister’s Questions, taking Boris Johnson to the cleaners over the care home and testing debacles.
The Shadow First Secretary of State kicked off proceedings with a message from a man named Keir, who has been forced to self-isolate this week after one of his children developed coronavirus symptoms.
“Keir couldn’t come to work today as he hasn’t received his Coronavirus test result yet, despite the Prime Minister promise of results within 24 hours.
“Keir was able to do the right thing and self isolate, but other people aren’t in the same position”.
She then asked the PM the average hourly rate of a care worker in the UK, to which Mr Johnson came up short.
"I want to read the PM a letter that I've received from a man called Keir. He wasn't able to go to work today… because his family had to wait for their COVID test results."— SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 16, 2020
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner challenges the PM on testing. #PMQs https://t.co/buJ26pvI8N pic.twitter.com/qCSHZkEnqh
Rayner went on to deliver several other zingers which left the PM in a tizzy. We’ve picked out some of the best below:
"The Prime Minister has put his faith in Operation Moonshot but meanwhile on planet earth there was no NHS tests available for several high infection areas" says Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner at #PMQs.— SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 16, 2020
Follow live analysis: https://t.co/Z3vlMLXetQ pic.twitter.com/otQqIl9lMf
Decent quip from Rayner #PMQs pic.twitter.com/FbbBZ4PnnQ— Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) September 16, 2020
The PM doesn't really look like he knows how to deal with an Angela Rayner, or perhaps what one is. #PMQs— Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) September 16, 2020
Angela Rayner v Boris Johnson – the Rumble v the Bumble.— Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) September 15, 2020
Fantastic PMQs from my friend Angela Rayner!— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 16, 2020
Related: Congressmen warn Boris: No free trade deal if you break Good Friday Agreement for Brexit
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.