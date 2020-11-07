Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump, and will become the 46th president of the United States.

It’s fair to say that cities across the US – many of which voted for Biden in their droves – were happy with the result, as they flooded into the streets – blaring music and dancing – to celebrate the end of the tumultuous Trump presidency.

Here are some of the best videos from across the country.

New York

“Congratulations, President-elect @JoeBiden! New York City stands ready to work with you to heal our country and set us on a better path.”



– @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/oCnlrnxhMT — City of New York (@nycgov) November 7, 2020

Washington DC

People are flooding down to the White House pic.twitter.com/31ZgvR8IjG — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 7, 2020

Philadelphia

WATCH: Biden supporters in Philadelphia cheer and celebrate the results of the 2020 election https://t.co/KuhrQtuEZG #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/fDNitT0t7v — The Hill (@thehill) November 7, 2020

Atlanta

Atlanta breaking out in cheers after the election is called for Biden. pic.twitter.com/xZgzSDB0aB — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 7, 2020

Los Angeles

ALL OF LOS ANGELES IS SCREAMING!!!!!! NO MORE TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5l0Cok8NA7 — 4D (@isellassfordior) November 7, 2020

