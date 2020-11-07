Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump, and will become the 46th president of the United States.
It’s fair to say that cities across the US – many of which voted for Biden in their droves – were happy with the result, as they flooded into the streets – blaring music and dancing – to celebrate the end of the tumultuous Trump presidency.
Here are some of the best videos from across the country.
New York
Washington DC
Philadelphia
Atlanta
Los Angeles
Related: WATCH: Van Jones breaks down in tears as Biden declared winner
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.