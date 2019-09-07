Amber Rudd has sensationally quit the Cabinet and the Conservative Party in protest at Boris Johnson’s handling of Brexit.

She blamed Boris Johnson’s “purge” of the Tory party and his “failure” to pursue a deal with the EU.

In yet another severe blow that leaves the Prime Minister increasingly isolated, the cabinet minister revealed she is quitting as there is “no evidence” that Johnson is actually trying to negotiate a deal with the EU, despite his repeated claims.

The Hastings and Rye MP has quit her post as work and pensions secretary and said she was relinquishing the Tory whip after the Prime Minister sacked 21 rebels this week.

This is a major blow for Johnson after his own brother Jo Johnson quit as a Tory MP conflicted between family and country.

Johnson made his government a minority overnight by sacking MPs who seek to stop a no deal Brexit by delaying Brexit day if Johnson has not negotiated a new deal.

Johnson removed the whip from two former chancellors and Winston Churchill’s grandson after they voted to give Opposition MPs control of the order paper and start the process of blocking a no-deal Brexit.

I have resigned from Cabinet and surrendered the Conservative Whip.



I remain committed to the One Nation values that drew me into politics. pic.twitter.com/kYmZHbLMES — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) September 7, 2019

Ms Rudd declared: “I cannot stand by as good, loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled.

“I have spoken to the PM and my Association Chairman to explain. I remain committed to the One Nation values that drew me into politics.”

She said she would stand as an independent MP in the next election.