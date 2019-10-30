Amber Rudd has announced that she will be standing down at the forthcoming election.

The former Home Secretary had resigned from the Cabinet in solidarity with 21 Conservatives who were sacked from the whip for voting to prevent a no-deal Brexit in September.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, she said she had made peace with Boris Johnson over the issue, but will not stand in the snap election in December.

I want him to succeed

She said:

“I spoke to the Prime Minister and had a good meeting with him a few days ago.

“I’m really confident of my position.

“I will be leaving the House of Commons on perfectly good terms with the Prime Minister and I want him to succeed.”

Ms Rudd will meet Chief Whip Mark Spencer today and formally ask for the whip back.

“I’m happy to leave the House of Commons as a Conservative MP,” she said.

Tory Party purge

Rudd sensationally hit out at Johnson last month for his attempt to “purge” the Tory party and his “failure” to pursue a deal with the EU.

She said she “cannot stand by as good, loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled”, suggesting she might stand as an independent in the next election.

I have resigned from Cabinet and surrendered the Conservative Whip.



I cannot stand by as good, loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled.



I have spoken to the PM and my Association Chairman to explain.



I remain committed to the One Nation values that drew me into politics. pic.twitter.com/kYmZHbLMES — Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) September 7, 2019

December election

But Britain will be heading to the polls sooner than she may have expected after MPs approved legislation for a 12 December election.

Johnson says he is ready to fight a “tough” general election, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the snap poll gave a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity to transform the country.

Shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, said the election wouldn’t just be about Brexit – telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It will be about austerity [and] about what’s happened to our public service.”

But the Conservatives appear to be taking a different tack.

Clear mandate

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said today that Johnson needs a general election to win a “clear mandate” to deliver his Brexit plan after having his hands tied by the UK Parliament.

He said the December 12 election is now necessary to allow the Prime Minister to deliver on the deal he has negotiated with Brussels.

Mr Jack insisted there will be a “sunny uplands” for the UK after leaving the EU, saying Britain will “prosper as a nation”.

Related: John Curtis makes surprising prediction for upcoming general election