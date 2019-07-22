The cover of a prominent German magazine depicting Donald Trump giving a Nazi-style salute while draped in an American flag has gone viral this weekend following his racist tirade against four Democratic congresswomen.

Actor and director Ken Olin revived the cover image from a two-year-old issue of the leading German news magazine Stern, saying:

“If he acts like a Nazi,

“Sounds like a Nazi,

“And Germany’s top magazine calls him a Nazi…”

‏The caption to the image reads: “Neo-Nazis, Ku-Klux-Klan, racism: As Donald Trump stirs hatred in America.”

The headline “Sein Kampf,” translates as “His Struggle,” and is intended to evoke the title of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s autobiography and manifesto, which was titled Mein Kampf, or “My Struggle.”

If he acts like a Nazi,

Sounds like a Nazi,

And Germany’s top magazine calls him a Nazi… pic.twitter.com/BDqv363mNB — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 20, 2019

Trump added fuel to the fire over allegations of racism this weekend after posting on Twitter that he didn’t believe the four Congresswomen – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib – were “capable of loving our Country”.

He said: “They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!”

Last week, Trump said the congresswomen should “go back” to the countries they came from, despite three of the four having been born in the US and the fourth, Omar, being a US citizen who came to America as a child refugee.