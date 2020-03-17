Despite unveiling an unprecedented raft of fiscal commitments to combat the effect of coronavirus, the Conservative’s once again managed to overlook the most vulnerable people in society today.

Rishi Sunak vowed to do “whatever it takes” to help the economy as he warned that “never in peacetime have we faced an economic fight like this one”.

The Chancellor said homeowners would get a “three-month mortgage holiday” if they are suffering difficulties due to the outbreak, and pledged £330 billion for businesses needing ‘access to cash’ during the outbreak.

But even that amount of cash couldn’t stretch to helping the people who need it the most.

Shortly after the announcement Jeremy Corbyn urged him to think of people who rent their homes rather than own it.

He said: “The government has announced a mortgage holiday for homeowners but it must suspend rents too. Millions of people rent in the UK. Suspend rents. Ban evictions. Now.”

There was also no mention of the self-employed or gig economy workers, just as he manged to overlook them in last week’s budget.

As the TUC warned at the time, millions of workers could be “plunged into poverty and debt” by the coronavirus plans which make no provision for sick pay for those in insecure employment.

With issue of bills also missed off, it seems like ordinary folk still don’t have the backing of the government, despite being most at risk.

Even Donald Trump hasn’t stooped that low.

Related: Coronavirus will help Amazon to eat up the rest of the market