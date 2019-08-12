As much as it pains me to say it, Sky News political correspondent Lewis Goodall is right when he says Remainers are no good at politics.

Last week a thread he posted on Twitter went viral after he revealed his conclusions as to why no dealers are winning.

Put simply, it is because they are willing to do absolutely anything necessary to obtain it, whereas its opponents aren’t.

“They have successfully legitimised a no-deal Brexit as the only Brexit which can be”, he wrote, and in doing so they have “commandeered the public discourse, at a time when remainers still just talk to themselves, happy in their own righteousness and retweets.”

Leaving without a deal

With just months to go until the UK leaves the European Union not only is there no deal in sight, but the public actually believe that is a good idea.

A new poll conducted by Opinium has found that three-fifths believe the UK is likely to leave the EU by 31st October now that Boris Johnson is Prime Minister.

If he is unable to negotiate any changes to the Withdrawal agreement, meaning it won’t pass through Commons, almost half (46 per cent) think the UK should leave anyway with a no deal.

Just 29 per cent think he should cancel Brexit altogether, while a meagre 12 per cent think he should delay Brexit until he can negotiate a deal that can pass the House of Commons.

Setting fire to the constitution

That means the government can set fire to the constitution to get what they want and most members of the public will be content about them doing so.

It means the control that we will supposedly “take back” from the EU will actually reside in the hands of just a few select MPs, and that no one will kick up a fuss.

But pertinently it means that Project Leave is nearly complete.

After years of fighting via democratic means the country is set to be dumped out of the union via the back door – and there’s little we can do about it.