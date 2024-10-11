As part of our ‘people in business’ series, we speak to experienced Product Manager Kseniia Maiorova on the skill sets required to succeed in Product Management in the AI era. Kseniia has worked all over the world, helping businesses bring products to market. She has a strong background in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, and has worked in both big tech companies and startups. Her main area of interest is launching and scaling big bets, and applying her expertise in Online Marketplaces, Mobility and AI.

‘Resilience is a super power in product management’ — Kseniia Maiorova

Kseniia is an accomplished product management expert with extensive experience in global markets. For over 7 years, she has been helping companies from Russia, CIS, EMEA, and North America to set up product processes, launch services to start new revenue streams, create product strategy and vision as well as execute it into successful businesses. She has vast experience of building medical software for doctors, communication platforms in education and mobility services.

Since 2023, she has been with a global transportation company, leading the growth and freight delivery units.

Kseniia, could you give us a rundown of your expertise and current role?

Certainly! My journey in product management began in 2015 while I was a Master’s student at Skoltech, a university established in collaboration with MIT. Immersed in the startup ecosystem, I developed a keen interest in tech, co-founding startups and learning the fundamentals of entrepreneurship. To gain a deeper understanding of the venture capital landscape, I joined the Academy of Venture Capital and even taught a winter course on the subject to my peers.

Initially, my career focused on data analysis, closely tied to my academic background. My first significant project was the Urban Environmental Quality Index, which involved parsing and analyzing data for over 1,000 Russian cities. This algorithm-driven project has been used by the government since 2019 to inform urban policies, setting a high benchmark for me in terms of scale and impact.

I became captivated by data visualization for business decision-making, which sparked my interest in design. However, my true passion lay in shaping user experiences, developing strategies, and driving the financial performance of the products I worked on. This realization led me to transition into product management. Over the past five years, I’ve managed tech products, leading several major launches at large companies. My current role involves guiding the growth and freight delivery units at a global transportation company, where I’ve been since 2023, continually driving innovation and operational excellence.

Could you tell us about some of the projects you’re most proud of?

There were several projects I am really proud of yet for me one of them stands out. One of the most impactful projects I’ve worked on is the communication platform Sferum for educational institutions, which I developed during my time at VKontakte, the largest social network in Europe. Leading the development of a platform that now serves as a unified communication environment for teachers, students, and parents nationwide has been incredibly fulfilling. Sferum has been recommended by the Ministry of Education and has become the primary communication platform for schools and universities, with over 20 million users. It integrates with electronic grade books and diaries, ensuring equal access to quality education for students regardless of their location. One memorable highlight was launching live videos for 10,000 viewers within a month to support schools during COVID-19. I’m always amazed at how a small team can kickstart such large, impactful projects that can help millions of people.

Another significant project was my work at Yandex, where I led the launch of an intercity parcel delivery service in the Uber-like app. This role involved overseeing multiple teams and handling all aspects of the project, from product development and market research to user interviews, financial outcomes, pricing, and operations. Working at Yandex, a leading tech company, was a unique experience, especially given Yandex Go’s position as the market leader in passenger transportation. The intercity delivery service was adopted in over 100 cities across the country within just a few months, offering low-cost parcel delivery with high operational quality and a seamless user experience.

Last year, I transitioned to a new company but remained in the transportation sector. Currently, I’m focused on building a fair trade mobility app that operates in over 40 countries, driving its growth and expanding its reach.

Can you describe any initiatives or contributions you’ve made to the tech community apart from your job?

A product manager can contribute to the community in various ways, such as mentoring, public speaking, or writing. Recently, I had the honor of serving as a jury member for the Globee Women in Business Awards and the AI for Humanity Hackathon organized by Burning Heroes. Additionally, I provide mentoring sessions on platforms like ADPlist and Meander, as well as privately, where I share my expertise and insights with the next generation of product managers and start ups.

Given your experience, how do you think current trends in AI will affect the role of a product manager?

I believe AI will significantly reshape the role of a product manager by automating many routine and data-driven tasks. For example, AI’s ability to quickly analyze vast amounts of data can provide insights that would take a human much longer to discern. This efficiency allows PMs to focus more on strategic and creative aspects of their job, such as innovating new products or features and making complex decisions that require human intuition and contextual understanding.

However, despite these advancements, AI still has limitations, particularly in areas requiring deep contextual knowledge and creativity. One common criticism is that AI lacks the ability to think creatively, making it less effective as a sparring partner for developing strategies.

Additionally, leadership and soft skills, which are crucial in product management, remain areas where AI falls short. Managing stakeholders, leading teams, and navigating interpersonal dynamics are essential aspects of the PM role that require emotional intelligence and the ability to coach and mentor others. These skills take time to develop and are challenging for AI to replicate.

Therefore, while AI can be a powerful tool to enhance productivity and decision-making, it is unlikely to fully replace the need for human expertise and strategic thinking in the near future. I recommend leveraging AI to increase efficiency and fuel creativity, but always complement it with the irreplaceable human touch.

As you mentioned leadership, how do you encourage people to work with you as a product leader?

Being a PM can be stressful, and it’s easy to fall back on familiar patterns to navigate the day. This isn’t necessarily wrong, as we have to make countless small decisions. Resilience is a crucial superpower in this role. It allows us to respond effectively to emotional situations or crises, whether that means acting quickly, taking a step back, or deprioritizing certain activities.

Creating a culture of clear, non-offensive communication is also essential. While we must be friendly and supportive, we should also maintain high standards and avoid sugarcoating feedback.

I believe that great product managers excel at supporting and empowering their teams to achieve their goals. This involves providing a clear vision of the future and priorities, setting up efficient processes, and establishing rules that keep everyone grounded. I strive to align team members’ interests with our work, offering them opportunities to grow and connect with the project’s outcomes and processes. In my experience, combining these elements naturally inspires people to follow your lead.