I am in nodding acquaintance with a man on my street who is master of the one line non consequential conversation, “Hot enough for yer!” Or “Weather for ducks.” Yesterday’s encounter took a slightly different tone when he cheerily proclaimed with a tip and a wink, “What a week for c*nts aye?”

And he’s right.

Let’s start with Boris Johnson lying again in Parliament, hardly news now and more of a ritual. We won’t mention his lies at all soon, in the way no one mentions the Archbishop of Canterbury doing the Lord’s Prayer. The BBC could probably get away with just scrolling an aston under Johnson every time he speaks, reading “This is a work of fiction and any resemblance to the actual truth is purely coincidental.”

Meanwhile in the Lords the Tories revealed they had spent £11.8m on a tracing app that doesn’t work. It’s confusing as there have been a few different apps, all of them “world beating” too. They use the phrase so often I sometimes wonder if “world beating” is perhaps a trigger word for sleeper agents and at this very moment Tory Bowls Club Chairman all over the country are making acid to drop in the water supply. Anyway, this is the world beating app that doesn’t work and cost £11.8m. Add that to the £16m worth of tests they bought that don’t work and we are within striking distance of Grayling.

Culture war

Then there is the on going culture war. The Daily Telegraph is essentially a military obsessed paper for racist uncles who didn’t serve in the war but can still muster half an erection once a year at the sight of young white women jumping in the air with their A level results.

Writing in said paper was one Norman Tebbit, in his time Tebbit was one of Margaret Thatchers favourite Igors and castigator in chief of the undeserving poor. And the deserving poor too. In fact any one who didn’t muster up to his lower middle class faux virtues. Tebbit this week lead his troops into the culture war declaring Churchill was fighting “the curse of Hitler’s far left.” That’s right, the left. Oh that Hitler he was such a leftie! It probably explains why the Queen Mother recommended Mein Kampf to friends and Nigel Farage used to sing his songs. Those wacky lefties. You remember the legendarily leftwing Nazis, who only invaded Poland after getting approval from the Shop Stewards Committee.

You might also remember it is the Telegraph leading the “don’t let our history be erased” campaign. You know the campaign, the one where people are culturally and emotionally attached to people they don’t know about. Irony abounds in Tebbit’s Hitler denialism, because he is one of those Tories for whom everything bad in the world is the result of the left and the lower orders. The Titanic probably sunk because the surly dining room staff laid out the cutlery with an air of sarcasm and the 2008 crash was due to a student putting up a picture of Lenin in a buy to let flat.

Hitler

However, credit where it is due, Tebbit seems to have put himself to the right of Hitler which is a really really difficult thing to do. Mussolini didn’t manage that and he was in the same gang. So ,you know, to mentally place yourself to the right of a genocidal racist is an achievement of sorts. Tebbit goes on to say that he carried a gas mask in WWII “lest I was unable to breathe in a gas attack.” It is clearly a piece of bait thrown at the Back Lives Matter movement. Except let us remember that as a Tory grandee he is more likely to cry “I can’t breathe” as a result of an autoerotic incident rather than a police officer kneeling on his neck.

Later on some daft EDL twollop in Burnley paid for a White Lives Matter air banner to take to the skies presumably in defiance of the left wing Luftwaffe and in doing so without consequence disproved his point.

It is indeed a week of them. Another week for c*nts.

By Mark Thomas

