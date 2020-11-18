Relaxed measures over Christmas could lead to a third spike at the beginning of next year and more ‘flip-flop’ measures which will grind the country to a halt once again.

Dr Hilary Jones and Piers Morgan both reacted furiously this morning to reports that there will be five days of loosened restrictions, allowing different households to mix indoors and pubs and restaurants to reopen.

The speculation, which will come as a sucker punch to Muslim and Hindu faiths who had to endure socially isolated Diwali and Ramadan, has sparked fears that we will once again opt for a short-term balance between celebrations and the pandemic.

“Why are we going on about Christmas all the time?” asked Piers.

He added: “Why are we making this huge thing about wanting to abandon all the regulations, all the sensible stuff, and all the measures so we can sit inside with all our families and everybody gets the virus.

“I do not get it.”

Dr Hilary added: “There are a lot of people who cannot celebrate Christmas. People who work in the NHS, paramedics, emergency workers, police.

“They work normal duties on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Christmas Eve. Everybody else wants to party.

“They all want their roast turkey, they all want to drink and gather indoors. I am afraid it is a recipe for disaster.”

I would go one step further than that and say there will be a lot of people who will have a nightmarish Christmas because of the decisions of others not to think carefully about the nature of this disease.

If we lower our guard in December we will pay the consequences in January with a spike in infection rates, overrun hospitals and yet more deaths.

An end is in sight. Why ruin that for a bit of turkey?

Related: Damning government spending report findings “the tip of the iceberg”