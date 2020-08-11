As news broke that Toby Young had started a dating forum for ‘lockdown sceptics’, many were quick to laugh.

Entitled ‘Love in a Covid Climate’, the site was quickly filled with entries from people like ‘Sussexfarmer’, who said they were “seeking an intelligent man” – prompting some to suggest they were looking in the wrong place.

But not everyone resorted to mockery. Some, in fact, seem to have embraced Young’s venture with open arms.

The Blonde Brexiteer

Writing in the Telegraph today, Julia Stephenson – who describes herself as a “blonde Brexiteer” – described ‘Love in a Covid Climate’ as “sorely needed”.

“I’m not a picky dater,” she wrote. “All I want is a man who is tall and who shares my beliefs on Brexit and lockdown.”

The article – which was accompanied by an image of Stephenson lounging in a hammock – swiftly attracted attention from many likeminded ‘Covid free thinkers’.

Commenting on the piece, Susan Lundie suggested that Stephenson “might find a few more Brawny Brexiteers out here in the countryside than within the metropolitan bubble.”

One man, Roy Horn, said: “I like the sound of you – you’ve pulled”. Another, P Smith, added: “New picture, still a hotty! Good luck! Anybody who will not interact with others based on the way they vote deserves no luck in love.”

Jim Rosser was most forward, writing: “Hi Julia, Jim here. Why don’t we just stick with your original idea and I meet you down your local pub for a drink and maybe dinner? At the risk of sounding old-fashioned and sexist, I’ll even pick up the bill. I’m a 59 year old, 6’4″ Brexiteer.”

‘What is this sh*te?’

Others were not so understanding…

WTF is this shite?? What is a ‘COVID-free thinker’?? 😫 “Confessions of a blonde Brexiteer: 'All I want is a man who shares my beliefs on the EU and lockdown'” https://t.co/lNaW20RYcp — Ben Heyworth 😷 (@ThisMorningCall) August 11, 2020

It's getting harder and harder to spot satire these days. https://t.co/4QbcD6cz9K — Adharanand Finn (@adharanand) August 11, 2020

"Confessions of a blonde brexiteer" sounds like that 70s soft porn film series. She probably heckles the poor window cleaner for having a straight banana. — James Adams (@jamesradams) August 11, 2020

