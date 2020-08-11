As news broke that Toby Young had started a dating forum for ‘lockdown sceptics’, many were quick to laugh.
Entitled ‘Love in a Covid Climate’, the site was quickly filled with entries from people like ‘Sussexfarmer’, who said they were “seeking an intelligent man” – prompting some to suggest they were looking in the wrong place.
But not everyone resorted to mockery. Some, in fact, seem to have embraced Young’s venture with open arms.
The Blonde Brexiteer
Writing in the Telegraph today, Julia Stephenson – who describes herself as a “blonde Brexiteer” – described ‘Love in a Covid Climate’ as “sorely needed”.
“I’m not a picky dater,” she wrote. “All I want is a man who is tall and who shares my beliefs on Brexit and lockdown.”
The article – which was accompanied by an image of Stephenson lounging in a hammock – swiftly attracted attention from many likeminded ‘Covid free thinkers’.
Commenting on the piece, Susan Lundie suggested that Stephenson “might find a few more Brawny Brexiteers out here in the countryside than within the metropolitan bubble.”
One man, Roy Horn, said: “I like the sound of you – you’ve pulled”. Another, P Smith, added: “New picture, still a hotty! Good luck! Anybody who will not interact with others based on the way they vote deserves no luck in love.”
Jim Rosser was most forward, writing: “Hi Julia, Jim here. Why don’t we just stick with your original idea and I meet you down your local pub for a drink and maybe dinner? At the risk of sounding old-fashioned and sexist, I’ll even pick up the bill. I’m a 59 year old, 6’4″ Brexiteer.”
‘What is this sh*te?’
Others were not so understanding…
Related: Toby Young starts dating site for ‘lockdown sceptics’
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.