A 19-year-old youth has become the 25th teenager to be murdered in London this year – one more victim than in the whole of 2018.

Police and paramedics battles to save the teenager who was found with multiple stab wounds late last night.

But the were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene in Ilford, east London.

Detectives believe the latest knife murder in the capital may be linked to a fire in nearby garages, although there have been no arrests.

The victim is the 25th teenage to be murdered in London this year, 23 of whom have been fatally stabbed. A total of 24 teenagers were unlawfully killed in the capital last year.

A total of 26 teenagers were murdered in London in 2017, the most since 2008, 20 of whom were fatally stabbed.

A total of 85 teenagers have now been murdered in London in the 42 months since Sadiq Khan was elected Mayor in May 2016.

Police are appealing for information about the latest killing.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called at 10.20pm on Tuesday to Fullwell Avenue, Ilford, following reports of a fight outside Owen Waters House.

“Officers attended and found a 19-year-old man suffering from stab injuries.

“Police administered First Aid before paramedics from the London Ambulance Service arrived.

“However, despite their best efforts, the victim died at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to inform his next of kin.

“At this early stage there have been no arrests.”

He added: “Police and the London Fire Brigade had been called around the same time to reports of a fire at a nearby set of garages.

“Officers are working to establish whether the incidents are linked.”

The grim roll of teenagers murdered in London in 2019:

1.

January 8th: Jaden Moodie, 14, stabbed to death after being knocked off a moped in Leyton,east London

2.

January 29th: Nedim Bilgin, 17, repeatedly stabbed in Islington, north London

3.

February 5th: Lejean Richards, 19, stabbed to death in Battersea, south London

4.

February 23rd: Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, died in hospital hours after being chased into a hairdressing salon in Wood Green, north London, where he was shot and stabbed

5.

March 1st: Sixth form student Jodie Chesney, 17, stabbed to death in park in Harold Hill, east London

6.

March 7th: Ayub Hassan, 17, fatally stabbed in the chest in the middle of the afternoon near West Kensington tube station in west London

7.

March 22nd: Abdirashid Mohamoud, 17, stabbed in Isleworth, west London

8.

May 1st: Tashaun Aird, 15, stabbed to death in Dalston, east London

9.

May 5th: McCaulay Junior Urugbezi-Edwards, 18, chased and stabbed by hooded lone knifeman in Elephant and Castle, south London

10.

June 14th: An 18-year-old, named locally as Cheyon Evans, fatally stabbed in Tooting in broad daylight.

11.

June 14th: Eniola Aluko, 19, shot dead in broad daylight in Plumstead

12.

June 26th: Yusuf Mohamed, 18, stabbed to death outside a greengrocers in Shepherd’s Bush. Two 17-year-olds have been charged with his murder

13.

June 30th: Amara Toure, 18, of Manor Park, died in hospital after being stabbed in Walworth

14.

July 11th: Kye Manning, 19, stabbed to death and another two teens slashed during a running brawl through the centre of Purley

15.

August 12th: Alex Smith, 16, stabbed to death in Islington

16.

August 15th: Solomon Small, 18, stabbed to death in Brixton

17.

August 20th: Amrou Greenidge, 18, died in hospital from head injuries two days after being deliberately knocked off a bicycle near his home in Fulham and then being assaulted. Four teenagers have been charged with his murder.

18.

August 27th: Santino Dymiter, 18, stabbed to death in Plaistow

19.

Sept 3rd: Michael Irving, 15, from Woolwich, stabbed to death during fight in Stratford. Two boys aged 15 and 16, charged with his murder

20.

Sept 5th: Perry Jordan Brammer, 15, son of Jamaican DJ Robert Brammer, who rose to fame in the Eighties performing under the name Clint Eastwood, died in hospital six days after being repeatedly stabbed in a “sustained attack” near the Broadwater Farm Estate in Tottenham. Romario Lindo, 21, charged with murder

21.

September 10th: Josiph Beker, 17, known to his friends and family as Yousef, stabbed to death in Edgware Road. Two youths, both aged 16, charged with murder

22.

October 10th: Baptista Adjei, 15, fatally stabbed while wearing his school uniform in Stratford. Another 15-year-old has been charged with his murder

23.

October 10th: Clinton Evbota, 18, who had recently moved to Kent, repeatedly stabbed on the Brandon Estate in Camberwell where he used to live

24.

Nov 7th: Hakim Sillah, 18, fatally stabbed while attending knife awareness course at Hillingdon Civic Centre in Uxbridge. Lad, 17, charged with his murder

25.

Nov 19th: Youth, 19, stabbed to death in Ilford