A young woman was stabbed to death last night just yards away from a fatal shooting – in a completely unrelated act of extreme violence.

The woman was hanging out with friends outside a tower block shortly before she was stabbed in the chest, according to residents.

Locals said they heard a group hanging around outside the tower block, in Chalk Farm, north London, when their laughter turned to screams.

Police, paramedics and a severe trauma team rushed to the scene at around 11pm last night (Sun).

Officers administered CPR and tried desperately to save the woman’s life before paramedics arrived but she died at the scene.

A forensic tent has been erected outside the car park of the tower block where the fatal stabbing took place.

A local, who asked not to be named, said: “The police tried CPR until the ambulance came. They were trying desperately to start her heart.

“They were doing it straight on on the forecourt. They had to do it there and then to give her any chance at all.

“They were there extremely quickly. They were absolutely brilliant, they did everything they could.

“There were three police cars, three paramedics and the severe trauma crews. They were amazing.

“It was not the first stabbing we have had here.”

The murder is not thought to be linked to the shooting in nearby Kentish Town, and is the third murder that happened in the capital on Sunday.