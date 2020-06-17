A thug caught on camera kicking a police officer in the back during the Westminster statues demo faces jail after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Shocking footage of Daniel Allan attacking the Police Sergeant went viral on social media over the weekend.

Allan, 35, traveled 270 miles to London from his home in Sunderland for the protest in Parliament Square last Saturday.

He was seen kicking the officer in the back and knocking him to the ground in Bridge Street, Westminster, at around 3.15pm.

Social media

Footage of Allan kicking out was shared widely on social media and, a short while later, police recognised him due to his “distinctive” coloured clothing.

He was then arrested by officers from City of London Police, and later charged with violent disorder.

Allan pleaded guilty to the offence when he apeeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday. He was remanded and is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Police say The officer who was kicked sustained bruising to his back and is currently recovering at home.

Detective Constable Steve Nicholls, of the Met’s Central West Command Unit, said: “Allan’s shameful actions were totally unacceptable and I am pleased that he has been convicted.

Violence

“This swift justice should also be a warning to others who came to central London on Saturday with the sole purpose of causing violence.”

He added: “Police officers are not punching bags and a number of investigations remain underway to identify and arrest those causing violence or assaulting our officers.

“I would like to thank our colleagues from the City of London Police for their help in making this arrest.”

