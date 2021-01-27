An X-rated object made an appearance on BBC Wales News last night during a discussion on unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yvette Amos joined a panel from her study to take part in a serious discussion about how people were being “passed over” for jobs during the economic downturn.

But many viewers were distracted by an inanimate object lurking on her bookshelf.

Perhaps the greatest guest background on the BBC Wales news tonight. Always check your shelves before going on air. pic.twitter.com/RK6GCiFuHk — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) January 26, 2021

Grant Tucker described the shelves as “the greatest background” ever, while others have called for Yvette to receive a “damehood” for brightening up an otherwise run-of-the-mill news report.

David Roberts tweeted: “This lady has just been live on BBC Wales News. I think she should maybe have checked her top shelf first!”

Declan Cashlin quipped: “Was that on the 6 O-C*ck News?”

While Nodding Donkeys added: “This is the news at ten… dong.”

Related: In Pictures: A year of coronavirus