An X-rated object made an appearance on BBC Wales News last night during a discussion on unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.
Yvette Amos joined a panel from her study to take part in a serious discussion about how people were being “passed over” for jobs during the economic downturn.
But many viewers were distracted by an inanimate object lurking on her bookshelf.
Perhaps the greatest guest background on the BBC Wales news tonight. Always check your shelves before going on air. pic.twitter.com/RK6GCiFuHk— Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) January 26, 2021
Grant Tucker described the shelves as “the greatest background” ever, while others have called for Yvette to receive a “damehood” for brightening up an otherwise run-of-the-mill news report.
David Roberts tweeted: “This lady has just been live on BBC Wales News. I think she should maybe have checked her top shelf first!”
Declan Cashlin quipped: “Was that on the 6 O-C*ck News?”
While Nodding Donkeys added: “This is the news at ten… dong.”
Related: In Pictures: A year of coronavirus
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .