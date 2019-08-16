Denmark has totally rejected any part of Donald Trump’s reported plan to buy Greenland from the Scandinavian country.

“We are open for business, but we’re NOT for sale,” said Denmark’s foreign minister Ane Lone Bagger.

Danish politicians could not believe that Trump thought they would sell Greenland, the world’s largest island.

“If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof, that he has gone mad,” foreign affairs spokesman for the Danish People’s Party, Soren Espersen, told broadcaster DR.

“The thought of Denmark selling 50,000 citizens to the United States is completely ridiculous,“ he said.

Greenland, a self-ruling part of Denmark located between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans, is dependant on Danish economic support.

It would not be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world’s largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

In 1946, the US proposed to pay Denmark 100 million US dollars to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Mr Trump is due to visit Copenhagen in September .