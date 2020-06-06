Donald Trump hailed it a “great day for George Floyd” after America’s unemployment rate unexpectedly fell and he discussed fair treatment from law enforcement officers regardless of race.

“Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country,” Mr Trump during a rambling speech in the White House’s Rose Garden yesterday.

Mr Trump praised the uptick in employment and an economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis that has disproportionately affected black Americans.

Joe Biden slammed Trump’s comments he said: “George Floyd’s last words, ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe,’ they’ve echoed all across this nation, quite frankly around the world. For the president to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd I frankly think is despicable.”

Economy

During Trump’s speech he also said the economy is going to come back from the coronavirus crisis like a “rocket ship.”

“This shows that what we’ve been doing is right,” he said.

“This is outstanding what’s happened today.”

The economy added 2.5 million jobs in May, bringing the unemployment rate down to 13.3% from the 14.7% rate in April — an unexpectedly strong month amid the economic crisis.

