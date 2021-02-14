The United Arab Emirates has published the first image from its Mars probe now circling the red planet.

The picture, taken on Wednesday, shows sunlight just coming across the surface of Mars.

It shows Mars’ north pole, as well as the planet’s largest volcano, Olympus Mons.

The transmission of the Hope Probe's first image of Mars is a defining moment in our history and marks the UAE joining advanced nations involved in space exploration. We hope this mission will lead to new discoveries about Mars which will benefit humanity. pic.twitter.com/TCM5yHTapH — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 14, 2021

The image comes from its Amal, or Hope, space probe.

The probe swung into orbit around Mars on Tuesday in a triumph for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

