Two members of the same family have tested positive for coronavirus in England.

The first cases of the virus to be diagnosed in the UK were announced as more than 80 Britons on an evacuation flight from the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak were due to land in the UK.

The Department of Health declined to say where in England the patients were from to protect confidentiality but it is understood they are not in the Wirral area, where a special facility has been set up to quarantine those returning from Wuhan.

In a statement, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: “The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.

“The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

“We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately.

“We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organisation and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities.”

WHO declare global health emergency

The killer virus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO), as the outbreak continues to spread outside China. This is a warning the WHO reserves for events that pose a risk to multiple countries and which requires a coordinated international response.

“The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO fear the disease could spread to poorer countries with weaker health systems. North Korea for instance has declared it a threat to its existence.

The US state department issued a level four warning using Americans not to visit China – having previously urged Americans to “reconsider” travel to China – and said any citizens in China “should consider departing using commercial means”.

China has said it will send charter plans to bring back Hubei province residents who are overseas “as soon as possible”.

A foreign ministry spokesman said this was because of the “practical difficulties” Chinese citizens have faced abroad. Hubei is where the virus emerged.

At least 213 people in the China have died from the virus, mostly in Hubei, with almost 10,000 cases nationally. China has another 15,238 suspected cases, while 102,427 people who have had close contact with infected people are being monitored.

Fewer than 100 cases have been recorded outside China as yet.

How deadly is coronavirus?

With 213 reported deaths so far out of nearly 10,000 infections, the new coronavirus has a death rate of just over 2 per cent – significantly lower than SARS, which killed around 10 per cent of the people it infected when an outbreak in 2002 – 2003 went global. The death rate for the new coronavirus is likely to decrease as mild and asymptomatic cases are identified, virologist Mark Harris at the University of Leeds, UK, told the Science Media Centre.

Confirmed infections have been rising, and surged to almost 10,000 in the past day, mostly in China. This has led to one prediction that the virus could infect about 39,000 of the 30 million people living in the region of Wuhan.

“It seems like the virus has got out of hand in China, spread too far, too quickly to really be contained,” says Ian Mackay, a virologist at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia.

In a worst-case scenario, some 190,000 people could be infected in Wuhan, according to another prediction model. It is too early to know if the quarantine of the region has worked as measures have been in place for less than the two-week incubation period.

MORE FOLLOWS