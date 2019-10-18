The White House has said it has chosen US President Donald Trump’s golf resort near Miami as the site for next year’s G7 summit.

The announcement to hold the event at Trump National Doral comes at the same time the president has accused Democratic rival Joe Biden’s family of profiting from public office because of his son’s business activities in Ukraine when his father was vice president.

The G7 summit will be held from June 10-12. The idea of holding the event at Mr Trump’s resort has been criticised by government ethics watchdogs.

The G7 is set to be held at Donald Trump’s resort in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Mr Trump has touted his resort, saying it is close to the airport, has plenty of hotel rooms and offers separate buildings for every delegation.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said a team looking at the sites reported that it was “the perfect physical location to do this”.

He said about a dozen potential sites were narrowed to a list of four finalists before Doral was selected.

“It became apparent at the end of that process that Doral was by far and away, far and away, the best physical facility for this meeting,” Mr Mulvaney said.

He said that holding the event at Doral would be dramatically cheaper than other sites and that Mr Trump would not be profiting from the event.

“There’s no issue here on him profiting from this in any way, shape or form,” Mr Mulvaney said.

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announces that the G7 will be held at Trump National Doral (AP/Evan Vucci)

Some watchdog groups disagreed with Mr Mulvaney’s assessment.

Mr Trump “no longer sees fit even to pretend that he is constrained by the law or the constitution,” said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen.

“The president is now officially using the power of his office to help prop up his struggling golf business,” said Noah Bookbinder, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

When the United States has hosted the summit before, it has been held in Puerto Rico; Williamsburg, Virginia; Houston; Denver; Sea Island, Georgia; and Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.