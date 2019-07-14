As Donald Trump’s immigration sweep began today across the US, the President of the United States arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

This is Trump’s 205th day at a Trump golf club as President, costing US taxpayers an estimated $340m.

But the human cost of his immigration crackdowns are of great concern to Democrats preparing to fight the 2020 election.

Presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren vowed this weekend that if elected, she will give the Justice Department authority to investigate crimes against immigrants as human rights organisations expressed concerns.

But it wasn’t Elizabeth Warren that drew the Trump’s ire on Twitter this morning as he prepared for his round of golf and 272nd day at a Trump resort or property as president, while his nationwide immigration crackdown was rolled out.

Instead he tweeted about “’Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all)” criticising his policies.

In a thinly veiled reference to Democrat politicans of colour such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, Trump suggested they should leave the US and “go back” to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, only Ilhan Omar was foreign-born.

White supremacist

Whether or not Trump’s inflammatory and racist tweets intend to distract from national immigration raids and a flurry of news reports detailing inhumane conditions in which migrants are being detained, he has been immediately called out for the shocking racist public pronouncements.

“Unlike 3 of the “Democrat Congresswomen” Trump attacked today, I was actually born outside the US. Does he think I should go back?” asked New Jersey Congressman Tom Malinowksi, adding:

“This is exactly the sort of rhetoric that inspires disturbed people to violence, against Jews, Muslims, Sikhs – anyone they see as the “other.”

‘Go back’

Donald Trump today tweeted: “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly… and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how … it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! “

“When @ realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power,” said Democrat Speaker, amid outrage at the President’s racist remarks.

“I reject @ realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids – # FamiliesBelongTogether! ” she added.

“Making America white again”

Others are expressing their outrage at the racist remarks, and teh hypocrisy of a President whose grandfather migrated to the US from Germany, and a family whose real estate company was prejudiced against black tenants.

