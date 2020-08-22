Donald Trump took to social media to make a sensational claim that the “deep state” is delaying a coronavirus vaccine until after the election. In a busy period on Twitter he also threatened to send the National Guard into Portland.

Trump wrote: “The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeuticS.”

“Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”

The death toll from the coronavirus in the US passed 173,000 this week, while total cases passed 5.5 million.

In response Washington Post columnist George Conway tweeted: “Trump is completely deranged. Only a deeply mentally disordered person would tweet this to the nation.”

The President then suggested bringing in the National Guard into Portland as he launched an attack on protesters in Oregon’s largest city.

Protests against police brutality and racial inequality have spread across both Portland and across US after the 25 May death of George Floyd.

Trump said he would like city and state officials to ask the Trump administration to “stop the riots” in Portland.

He tweeted: “Another bad night of Rioting in Portland, Oregon. A small number of Federal troops there to protect courthouse and other Federal property only (great job!).”

